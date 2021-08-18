Rapid Wien vs Zorya Luhansk prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Europa League qualifiers 2021-22

Both Rapid Wien and Zorya Luhansk will be looking to put one foot in the Europa League group stage when they lock horns in the first leg of their playoff tie on Thursday.

Rapid Wien are coming off a 2-1 loss against Altach in the league, making it two defeats in their last four league fixtures.

Marco Grull gave the visitors the lead in the 58th minute of the match, but goals from Daniel Nussbaumer and Atdhe Nuhiu ensured a dramatic win for Altach.

Wien are 10th in the Austrian Bundesliga with four points from four matches.

On the other hand, Zorya Luhansk played out a 1-1 draw with Mynai in their most recent Ukrainian Premier League fixture. Luhansk are ninth in the table, with four points from four games played.

Rapid Wien vs Zorya Luhansk Head-to-Head

This will be the first meeting between Rapid Wien and Zorya Luhansk.

Rapid Wien form guide: D-L-W-L-L

Zorya Luhansk form guide: W-L-W-L-D

Rapid Wien vs Zorya Luhansk Team News

Rapid Wien

Marco Grull is expected to replace Ercan Kara in the starting lineup following a string of unproductive displays by the forward.

Rapid Wien have not reported any injuries, and are likely to field the same team that played against Anorthosis.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Zorya Luhansk

Raymond Owusu's fine form will likely earn him a place in the starting lineup on Thursday. Luhansk have a fully-fit squad ahead of the game against Wien.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Rapid Wien vs Zorya Luhansk Predicted XI

Rapid Wien predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Richard Strebinger; Filip Stojkovic, Leo Greiml, Kevin Wimmer; Thorsten Schick, Lion Schuster, Dejan Petrovic, Maximilian Ullmann; Christoph Knasmullner, Taxiarchis Fountas; Marco Grull

Morgen Abend empfangen wir im Playoff-Hinspiel zur UEFA Europa League Zorya Luhansk im Weststadion. Wir werfen einen Blick auf das bevorstehende Duell mit dem ukrainischen Vertreter. ⚽ #SCR2021 #UELhttps://t.co/rSA1ULRnkC — SK Rapid (@skrapid) August 18, 2021

Zorya Luhansk predicted XI (4-4-2): Mykyta Shevchenko; Denys Favorov, Vitaliy Vernydub, Maksym Imerekov, Junior; Vladyslav Kochergin, Yegor Nazaryna, Sergiy Buletsa, Artem Gromov; Gladkiy, Raymond Owusu

Rapid Wien vs Zorya Luhansk Prediction

Rapid Wien's league form has not been satisfactory, hence manager Dietmar Kuhbauer will look to succeed on the European front. The onus will be on them to be aggressive and score first considering they are the home team.

The Austrians should be able to register a win by a narrow margin ahead of the second leg.

Prediction: Rapid Wien 1-0 Zorya Luhansk

