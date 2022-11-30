Fans lauded Marcus Rashford for his spectacular performance in England's 3-0 win against Wales at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar on Tuesday (November 29).

Rashford netted twice for the Three Lions, opening the scoring from a free-kick in the 50th minute. It was the Manchester United forward's fifth career free-kick goal, producing a stunning striker to catch Wales custodian Danny Ward off guard at his far post. The 25-year-old was on the scoresheet again in the 68th minute to score his team's third.

Manager Gareth Southgate took Rashford off during the dying stages of the game, and the player received a standing ovation from fans. Rashford is now the Three Lions' joint fifth-highest goalscorer in the FIFA World Cup. He's also leading the race for the Golden boot along with Cody Gakpo, Enner Valencia and Kylian Mbappe.

Here are some of reactions from fans on Twitter after Rashford's spectacular display in England's win:

ًE. @UtdEIIis Rashford being better than Mbappé is an opinion I’m taking to my grave. Rashford being better than Mbappé is an opinion I’m taking to my grave.

Cantona's Collar 🔰 @CantonasCoIIar Marcus Rashford is joint top World Cup goal scorer. Marcus Rashford is joint top World Cup goal scorer. https://t.co/Fi3L3hvqz4

GoatSZN @Goat7ii ‍ This Rashford redemption season is hitting different This Rashford redemption season is hitting different 😮‍💨🔥 https://t.co/pECCOmWptp

Zito @_Zeets Rashford is really abusing Wales. Really fulfilling his MBE duties. Rashford is really abusing Wales. Really fulfilling his MBE duties.

𝘊𝘢𝘭𝘦𝘣 ⚡️🇾🇪 @Caleb_Mufc This one if for everyone of us that didn't for one second give up on Marcus Rashford This one if for everyone of us that didn't for one second give up on Marcus Rashford ❤️💫 https://t.co/CRoObh8SyP

Terry Flewers @terryflewers Rashford deserves all the plaudits, he has turned his career back around with hard work, passion and desire. Take a bow! Rashford deserves all the plaudits, he has turned his career back around with hard work, passion and desire. Take a bow!

Ruk @Miniruks ‍ Our Rashy’s delivering for both club & country 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 🫶🏽 #Qatar2022 Marcus Rashford smiling is one of the greatest joys in World footballOur Rashy’s delivering for both club & country 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 🫶🏽 Marcus Rashford smiling is one of the greatest joys in World football ❤️‍🔥 Our Rashy’s delivering for both club & country 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 🫶🏽🇾🇪#Qatar2022 https://t.co/1OFxDkWl1l

slauts 🇬🇭🇵🇹🇸🇳🇫🇷(🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿) @Slauts1 One more goal from Rashford and we bringing this out One more goal from Rashford and we bringing this out https://t.co/YxNaSTsbam

With seven points from three games, The Three Lions topped Group B, ahead of USA (5), Iran (3) and Wales (1).

England star at same level as Kylian Mbappe - Louis Saha

Wales vs England Group B - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

Former Manchester United striker Louis Saha recently said that Marcus Rashford is at the same level as France superstar Kylian Mbappe.

Saha was impressed by the attacker's cameo in the Three Lions' 6-2 win against Iran. After coming on as a substitute, Rashford was a constant threat for the Iranian defense.

He scored with a cheeky piece of skill and finish. Saha was left impressed by Rashford's performance, saying (via The Hans India):

"I really like Marcus Rashford, you know, he can be a starter; He's such a talent and threat. In less than 20 minutes against Iran, he showed how dangerous he can be. I love Harry Kane, but Rashford is just a humongous talent, and I love to see him at this level. Kane is the best player, but Rashford is my favourite player in the England squad because of his style, and I really enjoy watching him play. When Rashford has the eye of the tiger, he's unplayable and at the same level as Kylian Mbappe."

After topping Group B, The Three Lions will now take on Senegal in the Round of 16 on December 4.

Get Netherlands vs Qatar live score and follow Sportskeeda for all the updates on FIFA World Cup

Poll : Who will top Group B in FIFA World Cup 2022? England USA Wales Iran 991 votes