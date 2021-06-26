Ratchaburi vs Nagoya Grampus prediction, preview, team news and more | AFC Champions League 2021

Ratchaburi and Nagoya Grampus will trade tackles on matchday three of the AFC Champions League group stage.

The two sides come into this game on the back of contrasting results on matchday two. Ratchaburi suffered a narrow 1-0 defeat to Johor DT, with Leandro Velazquez scoring the winning goal for the Malaysians in a game that also saw Johor miss a first-half penalty.

Nagoya Grampus were rampant in their 3-0 victory over South Korean side Pohang Steelers. Mateus scored a second-half brace to complete the rout.

That victory took the Japanese side to the top of the standings in Group G, having posted a 100% record so far. Ratchaburi are bottom of the table and are yet to register their first points of the campaign.

Ratchaburi vs Nagoya Grampus Head-to-Head

This will be the first continental meeting between the two sides. Nagoya Grampus are currently unbeaten in four games in all competitions, with their last three matches ending in victory.

Ratchaburi's poor start to the AFC Champions League mirrors their recent poor run that has seen them go six games without a win in all competitions.

Ratchaburi form guide (all competitions): L-L-L-D-L

Nagoya Grampus form guide (all competitions): W-W-W-D-L

Ratchaburi vs Nagoya Grampus Team News

Ratchaburi

The hosts have no known injuries or suspension concerns ahead of this match.

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

Nagoya Grampus

Mu Kanazaki has been ruled out with an injury, while Yuichi Maruyama is a doubt for the clash.

Injury: Mu Kanazaki

Doubtful: Yuichi Maruyama

Suspension: None

Ratchaburi vs Nagoya Grampus Predicted XI

Ratchaburi Predicted XI (4-4-2): Kampol Pathom-attakul (GK); Kiattisak Chiamudom, Pawee Tanthatemee, Vafa Hakhamaneshi, Thanaset Sujarit; Kasidech Wettayawong, Kritsananon Srisuwan, Sebastian Wuthrich, Steeven Langlil; Sanrawat Dechmitr, Mpia Mapuku

Nagoya Grampus Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Mitchell Langerak (GK); Yutaka Yoshida, Shinnosuke Nakatani, Yasuki Kimoto, Shumpei Naruse; Takuji Yonemoto, Sho Inagaki; Yuki Soma, Hiroyuki Abe, Mateus dos Santos; Ryogo Yamasaki

Ratchaburi vs Nagoya Grampus Prediction

Ratchaburi have been out of sorts in recent weeks and they have not been able to translate home advantage into tangible success on the continent.

Nagoya Grampus, by contrast, have been on the rise after an initial stumble and we are predicting a comfortable victory for the J1 League outfit.

Prediction: Ratchaburi 0-2 Nagoya Grampus

