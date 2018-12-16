Rating the performances of English teams in Europe so far this season

Christopher Awuku FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 224 // 16 Dec 2018, 16:58 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Tottenham clawed their way out of the group stages on the last day

So as the group stages of both the Europa League and Champions League have ended, what then can be drawn from it?

All six English sides involved qualified and will compete in the initial two-legged knockout rounds.

However, was it all plain sailing? Was it all a matter of them smashing all before them, or can lessons be learnt and applied in further rounds?

No English side has won the Champions League since Chelsea in 2012, though since then Liverpool was the noted runners-up to Real Madrid last season. Before the dominance of Messi and Ronaldo, and thus the correlated dominance of Barcelona/Real Madrid in winning it in later years, English teams had done very well in the competition.

From 2005 to 2012, there was at least an English team in the quarter-finals of the competition, with many English finalists and winners in this period. Can it change this season, with an English team winning it again? Who knows?

All four English teams felt confident of progress at the outset, and this is what was attained, albeit with some scares and bumps along the way. If a repeat of Chelsea's triumph in 2012 is to be repeated, English teams will certainly feature again.

As for the Europa League, Arsenal and Chelsea comfortably progressed in their groups. Little else was expected in honesty, but then serial winner Unai Emery will be looking for a fourth career Europa League title this year at Arsenal, to add to the three he won at Sevilla. Chelsea boss Mauricio Sarri has never won a major trophy, and he'll be looking to break his duck and also help the Blues win another Europa League - they triumphed in 2013, in the season following their Champions League win. Arsenal, in Arsene Wenger's last season as manager, lost the semi-final to eventual winners Atletico Madrid. New head coach Unai Emery will certainly be looking to better this, and go one step further in winning the competition.

So how did the pride of England, and the top six of the Premier League, fare here?

Advertisement

Manchester City

Manchester City, with their manager Pep Guardiola looking for a first Champions League win since 2011, was expected to qualify comfortably. And bar a scare vs. Hoffenheim away, and even at home to some extent, they did as such.

The Premier League record winning side, with their star-studded talent and manager, is favourites in some UK bookies' eyes to triumph. And whilst their record in recent years is not as good as the Spanish or Italian teams, with their money, managerial prowess, and player quality, they will be primed to be amongst the top sides vying for it.

They certainly may be England's best hope, given their overall shape and quality.

Man for man, Manchester City have players to equate with Real Madrid, Barcelona, PSG, or Juventus. In some respects though, a Champions League may be more important than domestic success, for various reasons. The club's owners, the fans, the players, the media, and Guardiola himself would all see Champions League success as primary, and the natural step from a record-winning Premier League season.

GRADE - 8/10

1 / 6 NEXT

Advertisement