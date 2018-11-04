Rayo Vallecano 2-3 Barcelona - 5 Talking Points, LaLiga 2018/19

Parth Athale FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 458 // 04 Nov 2018, 04:40 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Barcelona traveled to lowly Rayo Vallecano, as they looked to consolidate their position at the top of LaLiga. The Catalans were still without Lionel Messi, who had not recovered from a shoulder injury.

They opened the scoring through Luis Suarez in the first half when Jordi Alba ran free of the Rayo backline. But Rayo responded, equalising through Jose Angel Pozo in the 35th minute.

The home side took the lead in the second half, when substitute Alvaro Garcia pounced after Raul de Tomas' header came off the woodwork. It was an unexpected turn of events, and Barca had to wait to turn the tide.

Ousmane Dembele made it 2-2 in the 87th minute, and Suarez got his second in stoppage time to clinch the three points for the Catalans to send them four points clear at the top of the table.

It was an exciting game at the Estadio del Rayo Vallecano, and here the major talking points from it.

#5 Dembele comes off the bench to spur Barca on

Dembele scored the leveler for Barca

Ernesto Valverde started with Rafinha yet again, but the Brazilian failed to make any substantial impact from the wide attacking position. After just 52 minutes Valverde turned to Dembele, bringing him on to inject some pace and energy into his side.

The Frenchman did just that, and he provided a direct approach compared to Barca's composed possession. Rayo did not have an answer to his skill, and he was definitely an improvement on Rafinha's showing.

He scored a measured half-volley to equalise for Barca, and Suarez scored in quick succession to clinch the win. Perhaps his performance has given Valverde food for thought. That being said, Lionel Messi is bound to return soon, so both Rafinha and Dembele may have to watch from the sidelines.

1 / 5 NEXT