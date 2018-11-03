LaLiga 2018-19, Rayo Vallecano v Barcelona: Match Preview, Team News, Probable line-up, Form Guide & Predictions

Another thumping victory on the cards for Barcelona?

League leader Barcelona is set to visit Rayo Vallecano in their first match since the thumping 5-1 win over their arch-rivals Real Madrid last weekend.

The mood in the Barcelona dressing room is sure to be livened up more with reports of the early arrival of Argentine ace Lionel Messi back to the training camp.

Rayo Vallecano, on the other hand, will be looking for a point against the league leaders as they continue to struggle in the La Liga notching up just six points in their opening 10 matches and sitting at the 19th position on the table.

Rayo Vallecano v Barcelona: Kickoff information

Date: 3rd November 2018

Kickoff: 21:45 (local time),01:15 (IST)

Venue: Estadio del Rayo Vallecano, Puente de Vallecas

Livestream: Live on LaLiga Facebook Page

Rayo Vallecano v Barcelona: Team News

The Argentine is back in training but is expected to sit this one out

Argentine ace Lionel Messi has returned back to training but is less likely to be a part of the team while Samper, Umtiti and Vermaelen are all injured for the Blaugrana while Denis Suarez and Malcolm has been left out of the squad.

Gorka Elustondo and Tito will miss out this one for Vallecano with injury while De Tomas, Giannelli Imbula and Gael Kakuta are all set to return for the home side.

Rayo Vallecano v Barcelona: Probable Line-up

Rayo Vallecano: Garcia, Advincula, Galvez, Amat, Moreno, Imbula, Comesana, Trejo, Kakuta, De Tomas, Embarba

Barcelona: Ter Stegen, Alba, Pique, Lenglet, Roberto, Arthur, Busquets, Rakitic, Rafinha, Suarez, Coutinho

Rayo Vallecano v Barcelona: Form Guide

The last five competitive fixtures

Rayo Vallecano: D-L-D-L-L

Barcelona: W-W-W-W-D

Rayo Vallecano v Barcelona: Prediction

Barcelona is expected to steamroll past the hapless Vallecano defence. With the return to form of Uruguayan striker Luis Suarez and the inform Coutinho in the team, Barcelona is expected to score a lot of goals.

Prediction: Rayo Vallecano 0-4 Barcelona