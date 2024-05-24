Rayo Vallecano vs Athletic Bilbao Prediction, Preview, Team News and More | La Liga 2023-24

The 2023-24 edition of La Liga is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as Rayo Vallecano take on Ernesto Valverde's Athletic Bilbao side at the Estadio de Vallecas on Saturday. Both teams can pack a punch on their day and will want to win this game.

Rayo Vallecano are in 16th place in the La Liga standings and have not been at their best this season. The home side slumped to a 3-0 defeat at the hands of Barcelona last week and will need to bounce back in this match.

Athletic Bilbao, on the other hand, are in fifth place in the league table and have been in impressive form over the past year. The Basque giants eased past Sevilla by a comfortable 2-0 scoreline in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

Rayo Vallecano vs Athletic Bilbao Head-to-Head

Athletic Bilbao have a good recent record against Rayo Vallecano and have won 14 out of the last 27 matches between the two teams. Rayo Vallecano have managed six victories against Athletic Bilbao and will need to cut the deficit in this fixture.

Rayo Vallecano form guide: L-W-D-L-L

Athletic Bilbao form guide: W-L-D-W-L

Rayo Vallecano vs Athletic Bilbao Team News

Rayo Vallecano

Abdul Mumin and Oscar Trejo are serving suspensions and will not be able to feature in this game. Diego Mendez is injured and will not be able to play a part in this fixture.

Injured: Diego Mendez

Doubtful: Abdul Mumin, Oscar Trejo

Suspended: None

Athletic Bilbao

Gorka Guruzeta is the only injury concern for Athletic Bilbao and will not be included in the squad this weekend.

Injured: Gorka Guruzeta

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Rayo Vallecano vs Athletic Bilbao Predicted XI

Rayo Vallecano Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Dimitrievski; Balliu, Lejeune, Hernandez, Espina; Lopez, Ciss; Palazon, De Frutos, Garcia; Camello

Athletic Bilbao Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Simon; De Marcos, Vivian, Alvarez, Berchiche; De Galarreta, Prados; Berenguer, Gomez, Nico Williams; Villalibre

Rayo Vallecano vs Athletic Bilbao Prediction

Athletic Bilbao have a good squad at their disposal and have exceeded expectations this season. Nico Williams and Alex Berenguer can be lethal on their day and will need to step up to the plate this weekend.

Rayo Vallecano have impressive players in their ranks but have been in poor form over the past year. Athletic Bilbao are the better team and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Rayo Vallecano 1-3 Athletic Bilbao