Rayo Vallecano vs Atletico Madrid Prediction and Betting Tips - 19th March 2022

The 2021-22 edition of La Liga is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as Rayo Vallecano lock horns with Diego Simeone's Atletico Madrid side in an important clash at the Estadio de Vallecas on Saturday.

Rayo Vallecano vs Atletico Madrid Preview

Rayo Vallecano are currently in 13th place in the La Liga standings and have endured a shocking slump after an impressive start to their campaign. The Madrid-based outfit held Sevilla to a commendable 1-1 draw last week and will need to work hard to achieve a similar result in this match.

Atletico Madrid, on the other hand, are in fourth place in the league table at the moment and seem to have overcome their mid-season slump. Los Colchoneros stunned Manchester United with a 1-0 victory in their previous game and will look to take it up a notch this weekend.

Rayo Vallecano vs Atletico Madrid Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Atletico Madrid have an excellent record against Rayo Vallecano and have won 15 out of 25 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Rayo Vallecano's three victories.

Rayo Vallecano have lost their last six matches against Atletico Madrid and have failed to find the back of the net in five of these games.

Under Diego Simeone, Atletico Madrid have lost only one of six away games against Rayo Vallecano, with their previous defeat coming in 2013.

Rayo Vallecano have an impressive recent record against sides from Madrid and have won two of their last three Madrid derbies.

Rayo Vallecano are winless in their last nine matches in La Liga - their worst streak in the competition since 2018.

Atletico Madrid have won four games on the trot in La Liga - a better record than their previous 10 games in the competition.

Rayo Vallecano vs Atletico Madrid Prediction

Atletico Madrid have regained their form in recent weeks but have a mountain to climb in the top-four race. Diego Simeone's charges can be lethal on their day and will need to put their best foot forward in this fixture.

Rayo Vallecano have endured a shocking slump in recent weeks and will need to turn their season around. Atletico Madrid are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Rayo Vallecano 1-3 Atletico Madrid

Rayo Vallecano vs Atletico Madrid Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Atletico Madrid

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3 - Atletico Madrid to score first: Yes

Tip 4 - Luis Suarez to score: Yes

