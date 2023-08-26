Rayo Vallecano vs Atletico Madrid Prediction and Betting Tips | 28th August 2023

The 2023-24 edition of La Liga returns to the fold with another round of games this week as Rayo Vallecano lock horns with Diego Simeone's Atletico Madrid side in an important clash at the Estadio de Vallecas on Monday.

Rayo Vallecano vs Atletico Madrid Preview

Rayo Vallecano are currently in second place in the La Liga standings and have stepped up to the plate so far this season. The Madrid-based outfit eased past Granada by a comfortable 2-0 margin last week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Atletico Madrid, on the other hand, are in fifth place in the log at the moment and are yet to hit their stride this year. Los Colchoneros were held to a 0-0 stalemate by Real Betis in their previous league game and will need to take it up a notch this week.

Rayo Vallecano vs Atletico Madrid Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Atletico Madrid have an impressive recent record against Rayo Vallecano and have won 17 out of the last 28 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Rayo Vallecano's three victories.

Rayo Vallecano are unbeaten in their last 12 matches against Atletico Madrid in La Liga - their longest such run against a single opponent in the competition.

Atletico Madrid have lost only one of their last 12 matches away from home against Rayo Vallecano in La Liga, with their only such defeat during this period coming by a 2-1 margin in 2013.

Rayo Vallecano have lost only one of their last six Madrid derbies played out on Mondays in La Liga, with their only such defeat during this period coming against Leganes in 2019.

Rayo Vallecano vs Atletico Madrid Prediction

Atletico Madrid have an impressive team at their disposal and will look to give Barcelona and Real Madrid a run for their money this season. Antoine Griezmann has been exceptional for his side since the turn of the year and will look to make his mark this weekend.

Rayo Vallecano have made progress over the past year and will have their sights set on a place in Europe. Atletico Madrid are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Rayo Vallecano 1-3 Atletico Madrid

Rayo Vallecano vs Atletico Madrid Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Atletico Madrid to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Atletico Madrid to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Antoine Griezmann to score - Yes