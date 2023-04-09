Rayo Vallecano vs Atletico Madrid Prediction and Betting Tips | 9th April 2023

The 2022-23 edition of La Liga is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as Rayo Vallecano lock horns with Diego Simeone's Atletico Madrid side in an important encounter at the Estadio de Vallecas on Sunday.

Rayo Vallecano vs Atletico Madrid Preview

Atletico Madrid are currently in third place in the La Liga standings and have shown marked improvement after a slow start to their campaign. Los Colchoneros edged Real Betis to an important 1-0 victory in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

Rayo Vallecano, on the other hand, are in eighth place in the league table at the moment and have punched above their weight this season. The home side played out a 1-1 draw against Valencia last week and will look to take it up a notch in this match.

Rayo Vallecano vs Atletico Madrid Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Atletico Madrid have a good recent record against Rayo Vallecano and have won 16 out of the last 27 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Rayo Vallecano's three victories.

Following the World Cup break, Atletico Madrid have picked up 30 points in La Liga - only Barcelona have a better record during this period in the competition.

Atletico Madrid are currently on an unbeaten run of 11 games in La Liga and needed Angel Correa to score a late winner against Real Betis in their 1-0 victory last week.

Rayo Vallecano are winless in their last seven games in La Liga and have played out draws in five of these matches, with their previous victory in the competition in February this year.

Rayo Vallecano vs Atletico Madrid Prediction

Atletico Madrid have been in impressive form since the World Cup and will be intent on cementing their place in the La Liga top four. Alvaro Morata and Antoine Griezmann have stepped up for the team in recent weeks and will look to make a difference in this fixture.

Rayo Vallecano are in the midst of a slump at the moment and will need to work hard to secure a European spot this season. Atletico Madrid are in better form at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Rayo Vallecano 1-3 Atletico Madrid

Rayo Vallecano vs Atletico Madrid Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Atletico Madrid

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Atletico Madrid to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Antoine Griezmann to score - Yes

