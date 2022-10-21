Rayo Vallecano vs Cadiz Prediction and Betting Tips | October 22nd 2022

Rayo Vallecano and Cadiz go head-to-head at the Estadio de Vallecas in round 11 of the Spanish La Liga on Saturday.

Los Franjirrojos head into the weekend unbeaten in their last six home games against Sergio González’s men and will look to continue this fine record.

Rayo Vallecano failed to return to winning ways on Tuesday as they could only salvage a 1-1 draw with Atletico Madrid.

They have now failed to win their last three outings, picking up two points from a possible nine in that time.

Rayo Vallecano are currently 10th in the La Liga standings after picking up 12 points from their 10 matches so far.

Meanwhile, Cadiz were involved in a share of the spoils once again as they were held to a goalless draw by Real Betis last time out.

They have now picked up four consecutive draws, stretching back to a 1-0 victory over Real Valladolid on September 16.

With seven points from 10 games, Cadiz are currently 19th in the league standings, just four points above rock-bottom Elche.

Rayo Vallecano vs Cadiz Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With five wins from the last 14 meetings between the teams, Rayo Vallecano boast a slight upper hand in the history of this fixture.

Cadiz have picked up three wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on six different occasions.

Rayo Vallecano are unbeaten in their last six home games against Cadiz, claiming three wins and three draws since October 2009.

Rayo Vallecano vs Cadiz Prediction

Cadiz have endured a sloppy start to the season and currently find themselves at the wrong end of the league table. Rayo Vallecano, meanwhile, have been solid on home turf in recent weeks and we predict they will do just enough to claim all three points.

Prediction: Rayo Vallecano 2-1 Cadiz

Rayo Vallecano vs Cadiz Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Rayo Vallecano

Tip 2: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have scored in four of their previous five encounters)

Tip 3: More than 4.5 cards - Yes (There have also been five or more bookings in four of the last five meetings between the teams)

