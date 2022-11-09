Rayo Vallecano vs Celta Vigo Prediction and Betting Tips | 10th November 2022

The 2022-23 edition of La Liga is back in action with another round of matches this week as Rayo Vallecano take on Celta Vigo in an important clash at the Estadio de Vallecas on Thursday.

Rayo Vallecano vs Celta Vigo Preview

Rayo Vallecano are currently in eighth place in the La Liga standings and have consistently punched above their weight so far this season. The Madrid-based outfit stunned Real Madrid with an excellent 3-2 victory this week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Celta Vigo, on the other hand, are in 18th place in the league table at the moment and have largely failed to meet expectations so far this season. The Galicians slumped to a 2-1 defeat at the hands of Osasuna in their previous game and will need to bounce back this week.

Rayo Vallecano vs Celta Vigo Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Rayo Vallecano have an excellent record against Celta Vigo and have won 14 of the last 26 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Celta Vigo's five victories.

Rayo Vallecano are winless in their last three matches against Celta Vigo in La Liga and have suffered only one four-game winless run against the Galicians in their history.

Rayo Vallecano have won 12 of their 16 home games against Celta Vigo in La Liga - their highest win percentage against an opponent they have faced at least 10 times at Estadio de Vallecas.

Getafe have won only one of their last 22 away games against teams from the Madrid region in La Liga, with their previous victory coming against Getafe in October 2021.

Rayo Vallecano have lost three of their last four La Liga games played on Thursdays and have conceded five goals in each of their three defeats.

Rayo Vallecano vs Celta Vigo Prediction

Rayo Vallecano have been in excellent form and handed Real Madrid the first league defeat of their season this week. The likes of Fran Garcia and Isi Palazon have been in excellent form and will need to step up on Thursday.

Celta Vigo have been in poor form this season and will need to work hard to keep themselves away from the relegation zone. Rayo Vallecano are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Rayo Vallecano 2-1 Celta Vigo

Rayo Vallecano vs Celta Vigo Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Rayo Vallecano

Tip 2: Game to score over 2.5 goals - No

Tip 3: Rayo Vallecano to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Isi Palazon to score - Yes

