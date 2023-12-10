Rayo Vallecano vs Celta Vigo Prediction and Betting Tips | 11th December 2023

The 2023-24 edition of La Liga is back in action with another set of matches this week as Celta Vigo lock horns with an impressive Rayo Vallecano side in an important encounter at the Estadio de Vallecas on Monday.

Rayo Vallecano vs Celta Vigo Preview

Celta Vigo are currently in 18th place in the La Liga standings and have not been at their best so far this season. The Galicians edged Sestao to a narrow 2-1 victory in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

Rayo Vallecano, on the other hand, are in 11th place in the league table at the moment and are yet to hit their stride this season. The Madrid-based outfit defeated Yeclano by a 2-0 margin in the Copa del Rey this week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Rayo Vallecano vs Celta Vigo Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Rayo Vallecano have a good recent record against Celta Vigo and have won 14 out of the last 28 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Celta Vigo's six victories.

Rayo Vallecano are winless in their last five matches against Celta Vigo in La Liga and have failed to find the back of the net in their last four such games.

Rayo Vallecano are unbeaten in their last 12 matches at home against Celta Vigo in La Liga and have kept clean sheets in 10 of these games.

Celta Vigo are winless in their last six matches away from home against teams from Madrid in La Liga and have lost four of their last five such games.

After an unbeaten run of eight matches played on Mondays in La Liga, Rayo Vallecano have lost two of their last three such games in the competition.

Rayo Vallecano vs Celta Vigo Prediction

Rayo Vallecano have flattered to deceive this season and will need to make amends ahead of this fixture. The hosts punched above their weight last season and will need to find their feet in the coming weeks.

Celta Vigo have struggled this season and face a mammoth task in the coming months. Rayo Vallecano are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Rayo Vallecano 2-1 Celta Vigo

Rayo Vallecano vs Celta Vigo Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Rayo Vallecano to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Rayo Vallecano to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Iago Aspas to score - Yes