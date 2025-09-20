Rayo Vallecano vs Celta Vigo Prediction and Betting Tips | September 21st 2025

The action continues in round five of the Spanish La Liga as Rayo Vallecano play host to Celta Vigo on Sunday. Claudio Giraldez’s men journey to the Estadio de Vallecas, where they have failed to win any of their last nine visits, and will be aiming to end this poor 14-year run.
Rayo Vallecano failed to find their feet in La Liga last Sunday when they fell to a 2-0 defeat against Osasuna at the El Sadar Stadium.
Since kicking off the league campaign with a 3-1 victory over 10-man Girona on August 15, Inigo Perez’s men have failed to win their subsequent three matches, suffering defeats against Athletic Club and Espanyol on either side of a 1-1 draw against Barcelona on August 31.
Vallecano will be backing themselves to bounce back this weekend when as they are up against an opposing side who have failed to win eight of their last 10 meetings since January 2019.
Elsewhere, Celta Vigo were involved in another share of the spoils last time out when they played out a 1-1 draw with Girona at the Estadio de Balaidos.
Giraldez’s men suffered a 2-0 loss against Getafe in August’s season opener, before playing out four consecutive stalemates against Mallorca, Real Betis, Villarreal and Girona respectively.
Celta Vigo have picked up four points from their five La Liga matches so far to sit 14th in the league standings, level on points with this weekend’s hosts, who have one game in hand.
Rayo Vallecano vs Celta Vigo Head-To-Head and Key Numbers
- With 16 wins from the last 32 meetings between the sides, Rayo Vallecano boast a superior record in the history of this fixture.
- Celta Vigo have picked up six wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on 10 occasions.
- Celta Vigo have failed to win any of their last nine away games against Rayo Vallecano, losing six and claiming three draws since a 3-1 victory in January 2011.
- Vallecano are on a run of six back-to-back home games without defeat across all competitions, picking up two wins and four draws since April’s 4-0 loss against Espanyol.
Rayo Vallecano vs Celta Vigo Prediction
Rayo Vallecano and Celta Vigo have endured a slow start to the new campaign and will head into the weekend in search of a pick-me-up.
Vallecano boast a dominant home record in this fixture and we are backing them to come away with all three points.
Prediction: Rayo Vallecano 2-1 Celta Vigo
Rayo Vallecano vs Celta Vigo Betting Tips
Tip 1: Result - Vallecano to win
Tip 2: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have scored in four of Celta Vigo’s last five games)
Tip 3: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have also been at least three goals scored in the visitors’ last seven matches)