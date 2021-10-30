Rayo Vallecano vs Celta Vigo prediction, preview, team news and more | La Liga 2021-22

Rayo Vallecano are set to play Celta Vigo at the Campo de futbol de Vallecas on Monday in La Liga.

Rayo Vallecano come into this game on the back of a 1-0 win over Barcelona in the league. A first-half goal from veteran Colombian striker Radamel Falcao ensured victory for Andoni Iraola's Rayo Vallecano.

Celta Vigo, on the other hand, lost 2-0 to Imanol Alguacil's Real Sociedad in the league. Second-half goals from Swedish striker Alexander Isak and centre-back Aritz Elustondo sealed the deal for Real Sociedad.

Rayo Vallecano vs Celta Vigo Head-to-Head

In 12 head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Rayo Vallecano hold the advantage. They have won seven games, lost three and drawn two.

The two clubs last faced each other in 2019, with the game ending in a 2-2 draw. Goals from winger Adri Embarba and midfielder Alvaro Medran for Rayo Vallecano was cancelled out by a second-half brace from star striker Iago Aspas for Celta Vigo.

Rayo Vallecano form guide in La Liga: W-L-W-L-W

Celta Vigo form guide in La Liga: L-W-L-L-W

Rayo Vallecano vs Celta Vigo Team News

Rayo Vallecano

Rayo Vallecano will be without winger Martin Merquelanz. Other than that there are no known issues and manager Andoni Iraola is expected to have a fully fit squad at his disposal.

Injured: Martin Merquelanz

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Celta Vigo

Meanwhile, Celta Vigo manager Eduardo Coudet will be unable to call upon the services of defender Jose Fontan.

Injured: Jose Fontan

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Rayo Vallecano vs Celta Vigo Predicted XI

Rayo Vallecano Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Stole Dimitrievski, Ivan Balliu, Esteban Saveljich, Alejandro Catena Marugan, Fran Garcia, Oscar Valentin, Santi Comesana, Randy Nteka, Oscar Trejo, Alvaro Garcia, Radamel Falcao

Celta Vigo Predicted XI (4-1-3-2): Matias Dituro, Hugo Mallo, Nestor Araujo, Jeison Murillo, Javi Galan, Okay Yokuslu, Brais Mendez, Denis Suarez, Thiago Galhardo, Iago Aspas, Santi Mina

Rayo Vallecano vs Celta Vigo Prediction

Rayo Vallecano are currently 5th in the league, and will be brimming with confidence after beating Barcelona. Former Atletico Madrid and Manchester United striker Radamel Falcao has enjoyed an excellent start to the season with the club. El Tigre was known for his predatory instinct during his prime, and the 35-year old has shown glimpses of his quality.

Goal @goal Even at 35 years old, Radamel Falcao is 𝙎𝙏𝙄𝙇𝙇 scoring goals against Barcelona 👏 Even at 35 years old, Radamel Falcao is 𝙎𝙏𝙄𝙇𝙇 scoring goals against Barcelona 👏 https://t.co/v16hh0cwi0

Celta Vigo, on the other hand, are currently 14th in the league table, and have lost three of their last five league games. They are two points ahead of 18th-placed Cadiz. While there is no need for alarm bells yet, manager Eduardo Coudet will surely be feeling the pressure already.

Rayo Vallecano are in good form and should emerge victorious here.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Prediction: Rayo Vallecano 1-0 Celta Vigo

Edited by Abhinav Anand