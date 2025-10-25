Rayo Vallecano vs Deportivo Alaves Prediction and Betting Tips | October 26th 2025

Rayo Vallecano will invite Deportivo Alaves to the Estadio de Vallecas in La Liga on Sunday. Both teams have won three of their nine league games, and the visitors have a one-point lead over Vallecano.

Ad

The hosts have seen an uptick in form, and they are unbeaten in their last four games in all competitions. They resumed their league campaign after the international break with a 3-0 away win over Levante last week. Jorge de Frutos scored a first-half brace while substitute Álvaro García Rivera added the third goal in the 65th minute.

Their winning run ended after three games in the UEFA Conference League and were held to a 2-2 draw by Hacken. Late drama ensued as Andrei Rațiu scored the equalizer from the penalty spot in stoppage time.

Ad

Trending

The visitors are unbeaten in their last two league games and played out a scoreless draw against Valencia on Monday.

Rayo Vallecano vs Deportivo Alaves Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have crossed paths 40 times in all competitions. They have contested these meetings closely, with Vallecano leading 18-16 in wins and six games ending in draws.

The hosts secured a league double over Alaves last season while keeping clean sheets.

The last seven meetings between them have produced under 2.5 goals.

The visitors have the best defensive record in La Liga this season, conceding eight goals.

Rayo Vallecano are winless in their three home games in La Liga this season, conceding one goal apiece in each of them.

Deportivo Alaves have won just two of their last seven games in this fixture. Interestingly, they have kept clean sheets in these games, and have failed to score in the other five.

Ad

Rayo Vallecano vs Deportivo Alaves Prediction

Los Franjirrojos have won three of their last four games, and they have kept clean sheets in these wins as well. Just two of their 11 goals in La Liga this season have been scored at home.

Abdul Mumin remains a long-term absentee, while Luiz Felipe is also nursing an injury.

El Glorioso have won just one of their last five games in all competitions, failing to score in two. They have lost seven of their last 10 games in this fixture, failing to score in six, which is a cause for concern.

Ad

The visitors have a full-strength squad available for the trip to Vallecas and should be able to field a strong starting XI here.

Vallecano have enjoyed a good run of form and, considering their home advantage, we back them to register a win.

Prediction: Rayo Vallecano 2-1 Deportivo Alaves

Rayo Vallecano vs Deportivo Alaves Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Rayo Vallecano to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Ad

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the first half - Yes

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shubham Dupare Shubham is a football journalist with a wealth of experience. It was Zidane's infamous headbutt at the 2006 World Cup final that got him hooked on to the sport. Shubham contributed to the 2022 FIFA World Cup coverage at Sportskeeda, producing match previews and even minute-to-minute live blogs. Apart from writing articles, he is adept at fact-checking and researching trends, and at communicating with the editorial team.



For all fans, he has one message: "Football is my cup of tea, let's talk football over a cup of tea." Know More