Rayo Vallecano vs Elche prediction, preview, team news and more | Copa del Rey 2020-21

Rayo Vallecano welcome Elche to the Estadio de Vallecas in their Copa del Rey round-of-32 fixture on Saturday.

The hosts recorded a comfortable 3-1 away win at Haro last time around to secure a place in the last 32. Elche won their second-round fixture against La Nucia by a one-goal margin and earned their place in this round.

Vallecano are fifth in the Segunda Division while Elche are currently 18th in the La Liga.

Rayo Vallecano vs Elche Head-to-Head

The two sides have crossed paths 34 times across all competitions. The visitors have been the dominant side in this fixture, by some margin.

They have got the better of Los Vallecanos 23 times so far. The hosts have just six wins to their name, with their last win coming in 2013.

They last met in the Segunda Division last season, where Elche emerged victorious 3-2 at Saturday's venue.

Rayo Vallecano form guide across all competitions: W-W-W-W-D

Elche form guide across all competitions: L-W-L-D-D

Rayo Vallecano vs Elche Team News

Rayo Vallecano

The hosts did not report any new injuries ahead of the knockout fixture. It is expected that goalkeeper Alberto García, who has not played a game since 2019, will be out of this game as well.

Injured: Alberto García

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Elche

Coach Jorge Almirón continues to be without the services of Tete Morante, who has been struggling with a thigh strain for more than two weeks.

Diego González and Pere Milla both made appearances in their latest La Liga fixture and will be in contention to start this game.

Ivan Marcone's red card in his previous league outing does not affect his participation in this cup tie.

Injured: Tete Morante

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Rayo Vallecano vs Elche Predicted XI

Rayo Vallecano Predicted XI (4-4-2): Luca Zidane; Luis Advíncula, Emiliano Velázquez, Alejandro Catena Marugán, Fran García; Isi, Óscar Trejo, Óscar Valentín Martín Luengo, Álvaro García; Antoñín, José Ángel Pozo

Elche Predicted XI (4-1-4-1): Edgar Badia; Antonio Barragan, Diego González, Josema, Juan Sánchez Miño; Ivan Marcone; Raul Guti, Fidel Chavez, Josan, Pere Milla; Lucas Boyé

Rayo Vallecano vs Elche Prediction

Rayo Vallecano look like the better side when recent form and the record in Copa del Rey is taken into consideration.

They have scored six goals in two games and have conceded three. Elche, on the other hand, have found the back of the net three times and conceded just once.

Given Elche's recent struggles and the hosts' superior record in front of goal, we predict a win for Vallecano.

Prediction: Rayo Vallecano 2-1 Elche