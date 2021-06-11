Rayo Vallecano vs Girona prediction, preview, team news and more | Segunda Division Promotion Playoffs Final 2021

The Segunda Division promotion playoffs are back in action with an intriguing final this weekend as Rayo Vallecano take on Girona in the first leg at the Estadio de Vallecas on Sunday. The two Spanish sides were impressive in the semi-finals and could potentially secure their La Liga future with a comprehensive performance in this match.

Rayo Vallecano finished in sixth place in the Segunda Division this season and have been fairly inconsistent over the past year. The Madrid-based outfit came into its own in the playoffs, however, and will want to prove a point in this match.

Girona, on the other hand, secured a fifth-place finish in the league standings and eased past Almeria in the semi-finals. The Catalan outfit has spent two seasons in the Segunda Division and will be eager to return to the top flight this year.

Rayo Vallecano vs Girona Head-to-Head

Rayo Vallecano have a good record against Girona and have won six out of 14 games played between the two teams. Girona have managed four victories against Rayo Vallecano and can trouble their opponents in this fixture.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place in April this year and ended in a 2-1 victory for Rayo Vallecano. Girona squandered a fair few chances on the day and will need to be more clinical in this match.

Rayo Vallecano form guide: W-W-L-W-W

Girona form guide: D-W-D-W-W

Rayo Vallecano vs Girona Team News

Rayo Vallecano have a few injury concerns

Rayo Vallecano

Joni Montiel and Alberto Garcia are injured at the moment and have been ruled out of this fixture. Stole Dimitrievski and Luis Advincula are with their respective national teams and are unavailable for selection.

Injured: Joni Montiel, Alberto Garcia

Suspended: None

Unavailable: Stole Dimitrievski, Luis Advincula

Stuani is currently injured

Girona

Girona's star Uruguayan striker Christhian Stuani is yet to recover from his injury and will not play a part against Rayo Vallecano. The Catalans have an impressive squad and will need all the resources at their disposal this weekend.

Injured: Christhian Stuani

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Rayo Vallecano vs Girona Predicted XI

Rayo Vallecano Predicted XI (4-4-2): Luca Zidane; Mario Hernandez, Esteban Saveljich, Alejandro Marugan, Fran Garcia; Santi Comesana, Oscar Luengo, Isi Palazon, Alvaro Garcia; Oscar Trejo, Yacine Qasmi

🎥⚡ Santi: "Poder contar con el apoyo de nuestra afición en el estadio es importantísimo".#RayoGirona #AhoraRayoAhora pic.twitter.com/4DpZ0EL8pg — Rayo Vallecano (@RayoVallecano) June 10, 2021

Girona Predicted XI (3-5-2): Juan Carlos; Juanpe, Arnau Martinez, Santiago Bueno; Enric Franquesa, Yan Couto, Gerard Gumbau, Monchu, Sebastian Cristoforo; Yoel Barcenas, Mamadou Sylla

Rayo Vallecano vs Girona Prediction

Girona have strengthened their squad this season and will be intent on returning to La Liga this year. Former Barcelona player Monchu has been impressive for his side this season and will need to step up in this match.

Rayo Vallecano have experienced a resurgence over the past month and will want to make the most of their purple patch in this fixture. Girona have been more consistent this season, however, and hold a slight edge going into this match.

Prediction: Rayo Vallecano 1-2 Girona

