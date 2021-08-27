Rayo Vallecano vs Granada prediction, preview, team news and more | La Liga 2021-22

The 2021-22 edition of La Liga is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as Granada take on Rayo Vallecano at the Estadio de Vallecas on Sunday. Both teams have been impressive in recent weeks and have a point to prove in this match.

Rayo Vallecano were a formidable force in the Segunda Division last year and will be intent on making the most of their return to La Liga. The Madrid-based outfit suffered a 1-0 defeat against Real Sociedad last week and will want to bounce back in this game.

Granada, on the other hand, are in 12th place in the La Liga standings at the moment and are yet to hit their stride this season. The away side held Valencia to a 1-1 draw last weekend and will need to take it up a notch in this fixture.

Rayo Vallecano vs Granada Head-to-Head

Rayo Vallecano have a surprisingly exceptional record against Granada and have won nine out of 14 matches played between the two sides. Granada have managed only two victories against Rayo Vallecano and will need to cut the deficit on Sunday.

The previous match between the two teams took place in 2018 and ended in a 2-0 victory for Rayo Vallecano. Granada have improved in recent years and will want to prove their mettle this weekend.

Rayo Vallecano form guide in La Liga: L-L

Granada form guide in La Liga: D-D

Rayo Vallecano vs Granada Team News

Rayo Vallecano have a point to prove

Rayo Vallecano

Luca Zidane served his suspension against Real Sociedad last week and is available for selection. Jose Pozo has also recovered from his injury and could play a part against Granada.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Granada need to be at their best on Saturday

Granada

Neyder Lozano is injured at the moment and has been ruled out of this match. Yan Eteki has completed his recovery and will be included in the squad against Rayo Vallecano this weekend.

Injured: Neyder Lozano

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Rayo Vallecano vs Granada Predicted XI

Rayo Vallecano Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Stole Dimitrievski; Fran Garcia, Alejandro Catena, Esteban Saveljich, Ivan Balliu; Santi Comesana, Oscar Valentin; Alvaro Garcia, Oscar Trejo, Martin Merquelanz; Randy Nteka

Granada Predicted XI (4-3-3): Aaron Escandell; Carlos Neva, German Sanchez, Domingos Duarte, Dimitri Foulquier; Maxime Gonalons, Monchu, Luis Milla; Darwin Machis, Luis Suarez, Carlos Bacca

Rayo Vallecano vs Granada Prediction

Granada were impressive in the first half of the 2020-21 La Liga season but were unable to overcome a discernible slump towards the end of their campaign. The away side has impressive players in its ranks and the likes of Carlos Bacca and Monchu will have to play their roles this weekend.

Rayo Vallecano battled it out in the promotion play-offs last month and face yet another uphill battle to keep their place in La Liga this season. Granada are the better team at the moment and are the favourites to win this game.

Prediction: Rayo Vallecano 1-3 Granada

