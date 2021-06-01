Rayo Vallecano vs Leganes prediction, preview, team news and more | Segunda Division playoffs 2020-21

Rayo Vallecano invite Leganes to the Estadio de Vallecas in the Spanish Segunda Division playoffs on Thursday.

Leganes finished third in the regular-season standings while Vallecano made it into the playoffs despite a loss in their final game of the season.

Leganes are unbeaten in their last eight games in the league and recorded a massive 5-0 win over Real Zaragoza on Monday. The home side lost 1-0 at home to Lugo and only qualified for the playoffs at the expense of Sporting Gijon.

Gijon fell 2-0 at home to Almeria, who will face Girona in the other playoff semi-final to determine which club moves up to La Liga next season.

Rayo Vallecano vs Leganes Head-to-Head

The two clubs have met 22 times across all competitions. Los Franjirrojos have been the dominant side in the fixture, recording 10 victories, though six of their wins came before the turn of the century.

Leganes are unbeaten in their last six encounters with the home side and have six wins to their name in this fixture. 10 meetings between the two sides have ended in draws.

Rayo Vallecano form guide in Segunda Division: L-W-W-W-D

Leganes form guide in Segunda Division: W-W-D-W-D

Rayo Vallecano vs Leganes Team News

Rayo Vallecano

The hosts are set to be without the services of Joni Montiel, who picked up a knee injury earlier this month and is only expected back in the 2021-22 campaign.

He is the only injury concern for Andoni Iraola in this crucial playoff tie.

Injury: Joni Montiel

Suspension: None

Leganes

Los Pepineros should be able to welcome back Gaku Shibasaki, Borja Bastón and Ignasi Miquel to the squad for the first-leg semi-final fixture.

José Arnáiz is still a few days away from match fitness and that leaves Unai Bustinza and Kenneth Omeruo as the only injury concerns for the visitors.

Injury: Unai Bustinza, Kenneth Omeruo

Suspension: None

Rayo Vallecano vs Leganes Predicted XI

Rayo Vallecano Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Luca Zidane; Luis Advíncula, Emiliano Velázquez, Alejandro Catena Marugán, Fran García; Santi Comesaña, Oscar Valentín Martín Luengo; Oscar Trejo, Isi Palazón, Álvaro García; Antoñín

Leganes Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Asier Riesgo; Jonathan Silva, Javi Hernández, Sergio Gonzalez, Sergi Palencia; Rubén Pérez, Rubén Pardo; Javier Avilés, Javier Eraso, Sabin Merino; Miguel de la Fuente

Rayo Vallecano vs Leganes Prediction

Rayo Vallecano posted better attacking and defensive stats than Leganes this season but still finished three places below them in the standings. The hosts have also been in poor form recently and could struggle against in-form Leganes.

Vallecano have not been able to get the better of the visitors since 2008, hence they are not the favorites here. Leganes' poor away form is their only concern.

We predict the game will end in a win for the visiting side, who have kept clean sheets in their last four games.

Prediction: Rayo Vallecano 0-2 Leganes

