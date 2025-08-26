Rayo Vallecano vs Neman Prediction and Betting Tips | August 28, 2025   

Rayo Vallecano will entertain Neman at Campo de Fútbol de Vallecas in the UEFA Conference League on Thursday. The hosts will hope to strengthen their slim aggregate lead, while the visitors are likely to face an uphill battle.

Rayo Vallecano vs Neman Preview

Rayo Vallecano pulled off a crucial away victory in the first leg against an obstinate Neman, who fought tirelessly until full-time. Left winger Álvaro García grabbed the game’s only goal in the 77th minute. We expect another tough battle in the return leg at Campo de Fútbol.

Los Franjirrojos will enter this game on the back of a 1-0 away defeat against Athletic Club in La Liga. It was their second league outing of the season, following an impressive opener against Girona 3-1 on the road. Rayo Vallecano are set to play their first home match of the season and will hope to put on a show for the local fans.

Neman couldn’t make the most of their home advantage due to the superior opponent they were playing against. They produced probably their best performance in recent times, but the odds were stacked against them. The situation could even be worse at Campo de Fútbol.

Neman have focused on the UEFA Conference League since early last month and have not played in the Belarusian Premier League. They sit eighth, with as many as four matches in hand. The season will wrap up in three months. Neman will play with less pressure at Campo de Fútbol, which could prove to be a helpful situation.

Rayo Vallecano vs Neman Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Rayo Vallecano have won five times, drawn thrice and lost twice in their last 10 matches in all competitions.

Rayo Vallecano have won once, drawn thrice and lost once in their last five matches at home.

Rayo Vallecano have scored nine goals and conceded six in their last five matches.

Neman have won thrice, drawn once and lost once in their last five matches on the road.

Rayo Vallecano have won thrice and lost twice in their last five matches while Neman have won twice, drawn once and lost twice.

Form Guide: Rayo Vallecano – L-W-W-W-L, Neman – L-W-L-D-W.

Rayo Vallecano, inspired by their away win, will be looking to finish the job nicely at home to earn a ticket to the next round.

Neman may adopt a defensive approach, unlike in the first leg, in order to thwart Rayo’s goal efforts and search for counterattack opportunities.

Rayo Vallecano come in as the favourites based on form and home advantage.

Prediction Rayo Vallecano 3-1 Neman

Rayo Vallecano vs Neman Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Rayo Vallecano

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Rayo Vallecano to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Neman to score - Yes

