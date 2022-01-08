Rayo Vallecano vs Real Betis prediction, preview, team news and more | La Liga 2021-22

The 2021-22 edition of La Liga is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as Real Betis take on Rayo Vallecano on Sunday. Both teams have been impressive this season and will want to win this game.

Real Betis are in third place in the La Liga standings and have been exceptional over the past year. The Andalusians eased past Real Valladolid by a 3-0 margin in their previous game and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Rayo Vallecano, on the other hand, are in sixth place in the league table at the moment and have also exceeded expectations this season. The newly-promoted outfit suffered a 2-0 defeat against Atletico Madrid last week and will need to bounce back in this match.

Rayo Vallecano vs Real Betis Head-to-Head

Real Betis and Rayo Vallecano are on an even footing as far as the official head-to-head record is concerned and have won seven games apiece out of a total of 22 matches played between the two teams.

The previous meeting between the two La Liga outfits took place last year and ended in a 3-2 victory for Real Betis. Rayo Vallecano gave a good account of themselves on the day but will need to be more robust this weekend.

Rayo Vallecano form guide in La Liga: L-W-L-W-D

Real Betis form guide in La Liga: L-L-W-W-W

Rayo Vallecano vs Real Betis Team News

Rayo Vallecano have a point to prove

Rayo Vallecano

Martin Merquelanz, Alvaro Garcia, and Unai Lopez are carrying injuries at the moment and have been ruled out of this game. Randy Nteka has recovered from his knock and will be available for selection.

Injured: Martin Merquelanz, Alvaro Garcia, Unai Lopez

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Real Betis need to win this game

Real Betis

Martin Montoya is injured at the moment and has been ruled out of this fixture. Real Betis have a long injury list at the moment and will need to dig deep to win this game.

Injured: Martin Montoya, Willian Jose

Doubtful: Youssouf Sabaly, Paul Akouokou, Victor Camarasa, Joaquin, Juan Miranda, Rober

Suspended: None

Rayo Vallecano vs Real Betis Predicted XI

Rayo Vallecano Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Stole Dimitrievski; Fran Garcia, Alejandro Catena, Esteban Saveljich, Ivan Balliu; Santi Comesana, Oscar Valentin; Bebe, Oscar Trejo, Isi Palazon; Sergi Guardiola

Real Betis Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Rui Silva; Hector Bellerin, Marc Bartra, Victor Ruiz, Alex Moreno; Guido Rodriguez, Andres Guardado; Sergio Canales, Nabil Fekir, Juanmi; Borja Iglesias

Rayo Vallecano vs Real Betis Prediction

Real Betis have been in impressive form over the past year and will want to bounce back from their disappointing La Liga defeat last weekend. The likes of Nabil Fekir and Juanmi can be lethal on their day and will want to make their mark on Sunday.

Rayo Vallecano have punched above their weight this season and will look to pull off another upset in this fixture. Both teams are evenly matched at the moment and could share the spoils this weekend.

Prediction: Rayo Vallecano 2-2 Real Betis

