Rayo Vallecano vs Real Sociedad Prediction and Betting Tips - 1st May 2022

The 2021-22 edition of La Liga returns to the fold with another round of matches this weekend as Rayo Vallecano lock horns with an impressive Real Sociedad outfit at the Estadio de Vallecas on Sunday.

Rayo Vallecano vs Real Sociedad Preview

Rayo Vallecano are currently in 11th place in the La Liga standings and have slumped after a strong start to their campaign. The Madrid-based outfit stunned Barcelona with a 1-0 victory last weekend and will look to achieve a similar result in this fixture.

Real Sociedad, on the other hand, are in sixth place in the league table at the moment and have been impressive this season. La Real suffered a narrow 1-0 defeat at the hands of Barcelona in their previous game and will need to bounce back this weekend.

Rayo Vallecano vs Real Sociedad Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Real Sociedad have had a slight edge over Rayo Vallecano in the recent past and have won 11 out of 28 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Rayo Vallecano's 10 victories.

Rayo Vallecano are winless in their last three home games against Real Sociedad in La Liga and will need to end the streak this weekend.

Real Sociedad won the reverse fixture by a 1-0 margin and could record a league double over Rayo Vallecano for only the fourth time in their history.

Rayo Vallecano have managed a total of 12 La Liga victories against Real Sociedad and have been more successful only against Celta Vigo in the competition.

Rayo Vallecano have won their last two matches in La Liga and have managed to end a streak of 13 league games without a victory.

Real Sociedad have won only two of their last nine away games in La Liga and will need to make amends this weekend.

Rayo Vallecano vs Real Sociedad Prediction

Real Sociedad have impressive players in their ranks but will need to be more consistent to secure their European spot. The likes of Mikel Oyarzabal and Alexander Isak can pack a punch on their day and will need to make their mark this weekend.

Rayo Vallecano have shown flashes of their brilliance over the past month but have a few issues to address this month. Real Sociedad are the better team on paper and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Rayo Vallecano 1-2 Real Sociedad

Rayo Vallecano vs Real Sociedad Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Real Sociedad

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Real Sociedad to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Alexander Isak to score - Yes

