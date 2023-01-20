Rayo Vallecano vs Real Sociedad Prediction and Betting Tips | 21st January 2023

The 2022-23 edition of La Liga is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as Rayo Vallecano lock horns with an impressive Real Sociedad side at the Estadio de Vallecas on Saturday.

Rayo Vallecano vs Real Sociedad Preview

Real Sociedad are currently in third place in the La Liga standings and have been in excellent form this season. La Real edged Mallorca to a 1-0 victory in their previous game and will look to take it up a notch this weekend.

Real Vallecano, on the other hand, are in ninth place in the league table at the moment and have not been at their best so far this season. The home side edged Real Valladolid to a 1-0 victory last week and will need to achieve a similar result in this fixture.

Rayo Vallecano vs Real Sociedad Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Real Sociedad have a slight edge over Rayo Vallecano and have won 11 of the last 30 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Rayo Vallecano's 10 victories.

After a run of three consecutive victories against Real Sociedad, Rayo Vallecano are winless in their last seven matches against La Real in La Liga.

After a run of eight away defeats in 10 matches against Rayo Vallecano, Real Sociedad have taken something away from each of their last four trips to the Vallecas.

Real Sociedad have failed to win their last seven away games against teams from Madrid in La Liga but have managed to find the back of the net in all these matches.

Rayo Vallecano have managed 26 points from their 17 points in La Liga so far - their highest tally at this stage of the competition since the turn of the century.

Rayo Vallecano vs Real Sociedad Prediction

Real Sociedad have exceeded expectations so far this season and will be intent on securing their place in the top four. The likes of Mikel Oyarzabal and Alexander Sorloth can be lethal on their day and will look to make their mark in this fixture.

Rayo Vallecano can pack a punch on their day but have not been at their best in recent weeks. Real Sociedad are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Rayo Vallecano 1-2 Real Sociedad

Rayo Vallecano vs Real Sociedad Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Real Sociedad

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Rayo Vallecano to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Mikel Oyarzabal to score - Yes

Paul Merson has predicted the result of Liverpool vs Chelsea and Arsenal vs Man Utd! Click here

Poll : 0 votes