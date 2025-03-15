Rayo Vallecano vs Real Sociedad Prediction and Betting Tips | March 16th 2025

Rayo Vallecano will welcome Real Sociedad to Estadio de Vallecas in a mid-table La Liga clash on Sunday. Vallecano are in 10th place in the standings and have a two-point lead over the 11th-placed visitors.

Ad

The hosts are winless in their last four league games. After a 1-1 draw against Sevilla earlier this month, they lost 2-1 away to Real Madrid last week. They conceded two goals in quick succession and Pedro Díaz scored a consolation goal late in the first half.

Sociedad are winless in their last five games in all competitions, suffering four losses. They lost 1-0 at home to Sevilla last week and their poor form continued in the UEFA Europa League round-of-16 second leg, suffering a 4-1 away loss to Manchester United.

Ad

Trending

Mikel Oyarzabal broke the deadlock in the 10th minute and United leveled the score six minutes later. Jon Aramburu was sent off in the 63rd minute and the numerical advantage allowed United to score two more goals.

Rayo Vallecano vs Real Sociedad Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have met 51 times in all competitions. The visitors have the upper hand in these meetings, recording 22 wins. Vallecano have 15 wins and 14 games have ended in draws.

Vallecano registered a 2-1 away win in the reverse fixture in the La Liga campaign opener in August. They met again in the Copa del Rey round of 16 in January and Sociedad recorded a 3-1 home win.

Rayo Vallecano have lost just one of their last six La Liga home games, recording three wins.

Only Las Palmas and Real Valladolid have suffered more defeats in La Liga this season than Real Sociedad (13).

The visitors have failed to score in three of their last five games across all competitions.

Ad

Rayo Vallecano vs Real Sociedad Prediction

Los Franjirrojos have endured a poor run of form, suffering three defeats in their last four games. They have won just one of their last 13 meetings against the visitors, with that triumph coming earlier this season in the reverse fixture.

Sergio Camello, Isi Palazon, Randy Nteka, Abdul Mumin, and Jonathan Montiel remain sidelined for the hosts. Raúl de Tomás is also unlikely to feature here while Pelayo Fernández is a doubt.

Ad

Txuri-Urdin have lost their last five La Liga away outings, failing to score in four games in that period. They are unbeaten in their last six away meetings against the hosts, though four have ended in draws.

Brais Méndez picked up an injury against Manchester United earlier this week and will miss this match. Luka Sucic, Álvaro Odriozola, Arsen Zakharyan, and Jon Pacheco are sidelined with injuries.

Considering the current form of the two teams and recent history, a low-scoring draw will likely ensue.

Ad

Prediction: Rayo Vallecano 1-1 Real Sociedad

Rayo Vallecano vs Real Sociedad Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback