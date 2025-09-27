Rayo Vallecano vs Sevilla Prediction and Betting Tips | 28th September 2025

The 2025-26 edition of La Liga is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as Rayo Vallecano lock horns with Sevilla in an important encounter at the Estadio de Vallecas on Sunday. Both teams can pack a punch on their day and will want to win this game.
Rayo Vallecano vs Sevilla Preview
Sevilla are currently in 12th place in the La Liga standings and have not been at their best so far this season. The Andalusian giants slumped to a narrow 2-1 defeat at the hands of Villarreal in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.
Rayo Vallecano, on the other hand, are in 14th place in the league table at the moment and have struggled so far this season. The home side suffered a 3-2 defeat against Atletico Madrid last week and will need to bounce back in this fixture.
Rayo Vallecano vs Sevilla Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- Sevilla have a good recent record against Rayo Vallecano and have won 15 out of the last 28 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Rayo Vallecano's five victories.
- Rayo Vallecano have won only one of their last 19 matches against Sevilla in La Liga, with their only victory during this period coming by a 1-0 margin in October 2022.
- Sevilla have remained unbeaten in their last nine matches away from home against Rayo Vallecano in La Liga, with their previous such defeat coming by a 2-1 margin in January 2012.
- Sevilla have been winless in their last five matches away from home against teams from Madrid in La Liga but have played out draws in two of these games.
- Rayo Vallecano are winless in their last five matches in La Liga.
Rayo Vallecano vs Sevilla Prediction
Sevilla are yet to hit their stride in La Liga this season and have a point to prove going into this game. The Andalusians can pack a punch on their day and will look to turn their campaign around this weekend.
Rayo Vallecano are in poor form at the moment and are in desperate need of a shot in the arm. Sevilla are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.
Prediction: Rayo Vallecano 1-2 Sevilla
Rayo Vallecano vs Sevilla Betting Tips
Tip 1: Result - Sevilla to win
Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes
Tip 3: Rayo Vallecano to score first - Yes