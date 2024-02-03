Rayo Vallecano vs Sevilla Prediction and Betting Tips | February 5th 2024

Rayo Vallecano will invite Sevilla to the Estadio de Vallecas in La Liga action on Monday.

The hosts are winless in their last four games across all competitions, suffering three defeats. After holding Real Sociedad to a goalless draw in La Liga last week, they lost 2-1 away at Atletico Madrid in their midweek clash. Álvaro García Rivera had equalized just seven minutes after Atletico took the lead and Memphis Depay scored the match-winner in the 90th minute.

The visitors are winless in their last five league games but managed to arrest their losing run after four games as they played a 1-1 draw against Osasuna last week. Isaac Romero scored in the first half and Ante Budimir equalized for Osasuna in the 55th minute. Suso was shown a straight red card after a VAR check and will serve a suspension here.

Rayo Vallecano vs Sevilla Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have locked horns 53 times in all competitions thus far. The visitors have the upper hand in these meetings with 30 wins in this fixture. The hosts have 12 wins to their name and 11 games have ended in draws.

The hosts are unbeaten in their last four meetings against the visitors, though three games have ended in draws. The reverse fixture in October ended in a 2-2 draw, which was the first home draw for Sevilla in this fixture since 2003.

Rayo Vallecano have just one win at home in La Liga this season and have failed to score in their last three home outings.

The hosts have the second-worst attacking record in La Liga this season, scoring 19 goals in 22 goals. This is also their worst goalscoring record in La Liga at this stage of the competition since the 1989-90 campaign, in which they were relegated at the end of the season.

Rayo Vallecano vs Sevilla Prediction

Los Franjirrojos have endured a poor run of form recently, losing three of their last four games. They have failed to score twice in that period while conceding seven goals. They are winless in their last eight home games in La Liga while failing to score in their last three games and might struggle here.

They are winless in their last seven home meetings against the visitors, which is a cause for concern. Pathe Ciss has returned from the 2023 AFCON and is in contention to start here.

Palanganas have suffered four losses in seven games in 2024 thus far. They have lost four of their last five away games in La Liga and will look to leave a good account of themselves here.

Head coach Quique Sánchez Flores has a selection dilemma ahead of their trip to Vallecas as Suso and Sergio Ramos are suspended while Ivan Rakitić has left the club to join Al-Shabab.

Defenders Tanguy Nianzou and Nemanja Gudelj are sidelined through injuries, so they are defensively weaker for this match. Nonetheless, Vallecano have struggled in front of the goal recently and might not be able to capitalize on the same.

Considering the struggles of the two teams and their recent history, a low-scoring draw is likely to ensue.

Prediction: Rayo Vallecano 1-1 Sevilla

Rayo Vallecano vs Sevilla Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Álvaro García to score or assist any time - Yes

