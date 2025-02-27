Rayo Vallecano vs Sevilla Prediction and Betting Tips | March 1st 2025

Rayo Vallecano will entertain Sevilla at the Estadio de Vallecas in La Liga on Saturday. Vallecano are in sixth place in the league table with 35 points, though they only have a three-point lead over the 10th-placed visitors.

The hosts have seen a drop in form and have lost their last two league games after a run of three consecutive wins. They hosted Villarreal last week and fell to a 1-0 defeat. Winger Jorge de Frutos was sent off in the 42nd minute and will serve a suspension here.

Palanganas have been in good touch recently, suffering just one loss in their last seven games. They are unbeaten in their last two games and, after a 4-0 win over Real Valladolid last month, they played out a 1-1 draw against Mallorca. Kike Salas gave them the lead in the first half and Martin Valjent equalized for Mallorca in stoppage time.

Rayo Vallecano vs Sevilla Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have met 53 times in all competitions. The visitors have been the dominant side in these meetings, recording 31 wins. Vallecano have 11 wins while 11 games have ended in draws.

Palanganas are unbeaten in their last four meetings against the hosts and registered a 1-0 win in the reverse fixture in November.

The visitors have outscored Vallecano 30-27 in 25 league games. The hosts have the better defensive record, conceding nine fewer goals (26).

Rayo Vallecano have won three of their four home games in 2025.

Sevilla are unbeaten in their last three away games, scoring six goals while keeping two consecutive clean sheets.

Palanganas are unbeaten in their last eight away games against Vallecano, with four ending in draws.

Both teams have drawn eight of their 25 league games this season.

Rayo Vallecano vs Sevilla Prediction

Los Franjirrojos have suffered two consecutive 1-0 defeats and will look to return to winning and goalscoring ways here. They have lost just one of their last five home games, scoring eight goals. They have won just one of their last 18 meetings against the visitors.

Isi Palazón suffered a knee sprain against Villarreal last week and is the latest absentee for the hosts. Raúl de Tomás, Unai López, and Sergio Camello will also miss this match with injuries while Jorge de Frutos is suspended.

Rojiblancos have drawn three of their last five games while keeping two clean sheets. They are unbeaten in their last three away games and have scored at least two goals in four of their last five away games.

Nemanja Gudelj will miss this match with a thigh injury while Peque, Tanguy Nianzou, Sambi Lokonga, and Akor Adams are also not an option for this match.

Both teams have some notable absentees, which is likely to impact their performances here. With that in mind and considering their current form, a low-scoring draw will likely ensue.

Prediction: Rayo Vallecano 1-1 Sevilla

Rayo Vallecano vs Sevilla Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Both teams to score - Yes

