Rayo Vallecano vs Valencia Prediction and Betting Tips | 19th December 2023

The 2023-24 edition of La Liga is back in action with another round of matches this week as Rayo Vallecano take on an impressive Valencia side in an important encounter at the Estadio de Vallecas on Tuesday.

Rayo Vallecano vs Valencia Preview

Valencia are currently in 10th place in the La Liga standings and have stepped up to the plate so far this season. Los Che held Barcelona to an admirable 1-1 draw in their previous game and will look to take it up a notch this week.

Rayo Vallecano, on the other hand, are in 11th place in the league table at the moment and have not been at their best so far this season. The home side suffered a narrow 1-0 defeat at the hands of Osasuna over the weekend and will need to bounce back in this match.

Rayo Vallecano vs Valencia Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Valencia have an impressive recent record against Rayo Vallecano and have won 13 out of the last 26 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Rayo Vallecano's five victories.

Rayo Vallecano are unbeaten in their last five matches against Valencia in La Liga - their longest such run against Los Che in the top flight.

After a run of five victories in six matches away from home against Rayo Vallecano in La Liga, Valencia are winless in their last six such games in the competition.

Rayo Vallecano won their previous game at home against Valencia by a 2-1 margin last year and could win consecutive home games against Los Che for the first time since 1997.

Rayo Vallecano are winless in their last seven matches in La Liga and have failed to find the back of the net in their last three games.

Rayo Vallecano vs Valencia Prediction

Valencia have managed to address their transition this season and will be intent on moving into the top half of the league table. The likes of Roman Yaremchuk and Hugo Duro have stepped up this season and will look to add to their goal tallies this week.

Rayo Vallecano have struggled in recent weeks and are in desperate need of a shot in the arm. Valencia are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Rayo Vallecano 1-3 Valencia

Rayo Vallecano vs Valencia Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Rayo Vallecano to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Valencia to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Hugo Duro to score - Yes