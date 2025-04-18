Rayo Vallecano vs Valencia Prediction and Betting Tips | April 19th 2025

The action continues in round 32 of the Spanish La Liga as Rayo Vallecano and Valencia lock horns at the Estadio de Vallecas on Saturday. Both sides head into the weekend in contrasting form, with Carlos Corberan’s men picking up three wins from their last three outings.

Rayo Vallecano’s dreams of securing European football suffered a fresh blow last Sunday when they fell to a 3-1 loss against Athletic Bilbao at the Estadio de San Mamés.

Iñigo Perez’s side have now failed to win seven of their last eight games — losing five and claiming two draws — with a 2-0 victory over Alaves on March 29 being the exception.

Rayo Vallecano have picked up 40 points from their 31 matches so far to sit 10th in the La Liga standings, three points behind seventh-placed Celta Vigo in the Conference League qualifying spot.

Valencia, on the other hand, continued their surge into the top half of the table last time out as they held on to see out a 1-0 victory over Sevilla at the Mestalla Stadium.

Corberan’s men have now won three games on the bounce, scoring four goals and keeping two clean sheets, and are unbeaten in their last six games since February’s 3-0 defeat against Atletico Madrid.

This fine run of results has seen Valencia surge into 13th place in the La Liga standings with 37 points from 31 games, three points and three places behind this weekend’s hosts.

Rayo Vallecano vs Valencia Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 14 wins from the last 29 meetings between the sides, Valencia boast a superior record in the history of this fixture.

Rayo Vallecano have picked up six wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on nine occasions.

While Valencia have lost just one of their last nine games on the road, they currently hold the joint second-worst away record in the league, having picked up just 10 points from their 15 matches so far.

Rayo Vallecano are unbeaten in six of their most recent eight home matches, claiming three wins and three draws since December.

Rayo Vallecano vs Valencia Prediction

While Rayo Vallecano and Valencia find themselves in the mid-table positions heading into the season’s run-in, they have a shot at securing European football and we expect both sides to go all out at the Estadio de Vallecas.

While Valencia have struggled to impose themselves on the road and we predict they will maintain their fine run of results and leave with all three points.

Prediction: Rayo Vallecano 1-2 Valencia

Rayo Vallecano vs Valencia Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Valencia to win

Tip 2: First to score - Valencia (The visitors have opened the scoring in their last sic games)

Tip 3: Over 4.5 cards - Yes (There have been five or more bookings in seven of the last nine clashes between the two teams)

About the author Joshua Ojele Joshua is a European and international football writer at Sportskeeda who covers news and match previews. He fell in love with the sport watching Didier Drogba and Samuel Eto’o win titles at club and international level, and his passion for the sport led him to become a professional football writer. He has an overall professional experience of 5 years.



Joshua supports Chelsea at club level, having witnessed a number of African stars break records with the club. Drogba’s equalizing header and match-winning shootout penalty for Chelsea against Bayern Munich in the 2012 UEFA Champions League final left a last impact on him. His favorite player is Eden Hazard and favorite manager is Jose Mourinho, who gave him the most joyous days as a Blues supporter. He believes that Cristiano Ronaldo is unlucky to be born in Messi’s era and favors the Argentine in the G.O.A.T. debate.



Joshua also follows the Portuguese Primeira Liga and the Nigeria Professional Football League and loves to play football during his free time. Having attained a B.Sc. in Petroleum Engineering from the University of Ibadan, he employs his problem-solving skills in crafting articles while doing extensive research to ensure each article is well thought out and crafted. Know More