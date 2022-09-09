Rayo Vallecano vs Valencia prediction, preview, team news and more | La Liga 2022-23

Valencia are back in action with another important La Liga fixture this weekend as they take on Rayo Vallecano on Saturday. Both teams have impressive players in their ranks and will want to win this game.

Rayo Vallecano are currently in 14th place in the La Liga standings and have not been at their best this season. The home side suffered a 2-1 defeat at the hands of Osasuna last week and will need to bounce back in this match.

Valencia, on the other hand, are in 10th place in the league table at the moment and have been inconsistent so far. Los Che thrashed Getafe by a 5-1 margin in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

Valencia CF @valenciacf_en in 1934, a Valencia CF legend was born: Waldo Machado.



Forever in our memories #OnThisDay in 1934, a Valencia CF legend was born: Waldo Machado.Forever in our memories 🦇🇧🇷#OnThisDay in 1934, a Valencia CF legend was born: Waldo Machado. Forever in our memories https://t.co/aJoBDwBFa8

Rayo Vallecano vs Valencia Head-to-Head

Valencia have an impressive record against Rayo Vallecano and have won 13 out of the 24 matches played between the two teams. Rayo Vallecano have managed four victories against Valencia and will look to cut the deficit in this fixture.

The previous meeting between the two sides took place in April this year and ended in a 1-1 draw. Both teams were wasteful on the day and will need to take their chances this weekend.

Rayo Vallecano form guide in La Liga: L-L-W-D

Valencia form guide in La Liga: W-L-L-W

Rayo Vallecano vs Valencia Team News

Rayo Vallecano have a point to prove

Rayo Vallecano

Andres Martin picked up an injury last week and might not be risked in this fixture. Diego Lopez is also struggling with his fitness and is unlikely to feature in this game.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Andres Martin, Diego Lopez

Suspended: None

Valencia need to win this game

Valencia

Eray Comert and Jose Gaya have served their suspensions and will be available for selection this weekend. Ilaix Moriba was sent off against Getafe last week and will not be available for selection.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Ilaix Moriba

Rayo Vallecano vs Valencia Predicted XI

Rayo Vallecano Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Stole Dimitrievski; Fran Garcia, Alejandro Catena, Florian Lejeune, Ivan Balliu; Oscar Valentin, Pathe Ciss; Oscar Trejo, Alvaro Garcia, Salvi Sanchez; Radamel Falcao

Valencia Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Giorgi Mamardashvili; Toni Lato, Mouctar Diakhaby, Eray Comert, Thierry Correia; Nico Gonzalez, Hugo Guillamon; Yunus Musah, Samuel Lino, Samu Castillejo; Marcos Andre

Up to $250 Deposit Match at BetRivers/SugarHouse

Rayo Vallecano vs Valencia Prediction

Valencia have grown in stature under Gennaro Gattuso and seem to have found their feet in La Liga. Los Che were exceptional against Getafe and will be intent on making the most of their purple patch this weekend.

Rayo Vallecano can pack a punch on their day but are yet to hit their stride this season. Valencia are in better form at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Rayo Vallecano 1-3 Valencia

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi