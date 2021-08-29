RB Bragantino vs Atletico Mineiro prediction, preview, team news and more | Brasileiro Serie A 2021

RB Bragantino host Atletico Mineiro at the Estadio Nabi Abi Chedid in Brazil's Serie A on Monday, with both sides having solid seasons so far.

RB Bragantino had an amazing start to the season but have faltered of late. Mauricio Barbieri's side are currently fifth in the league, seven points off the top of the table.

A win could potentially take Braga into third, four points off Monday's opponents.

Atletico Mineiro, on the other hand, had a slow start to the season, but have picked up form since then and are now top of the table.

Cuca's side are currently three points clear of Palmeiras in second place and this is a great chance for them to extend their lead. The Alvinegro are unbeaten in their last six games across all competitions and should be confident going into Monday's game.

Both sides have been in strong form this season and that should make for an exciting matchup.

RB Bragantino vs Atletico Mineiro Head-to-Head

The two sides have only faced each other twice, with Atletico Mineiro winning one of the meetings.

The two sides played out a 2-2 draw the last time they met back in January. Ricardo Ryller and Edimar Fraga got on the scoresheet for RB Bragantino, while goals from Jefferson Savarino and Hyoran helped secure Atletico Mineiro a draw.

RB Bragantino Form Guide: D-W-L-W-W

Atletico Mineiro Form Guide: W-W-W-D-W

RB Bragantino vs Atletico Mineiro Team News

Allan will be a huge miss for Atletico Mineiro

RB Bragantino

RB Bragantino have no new injury worries following their 2-0 victory against America MG in midweek.

Raul, Leo Ortiz and Bruno Tubaro are all still unavailable due to injuries.

Injured: Raul, Leo Ortiz, Bruno Tubarao

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Atletico Mineiro

Allan is unavailable for the game due to suspension. Apart from that, Atletico Mineiro came away unscathed from their 2-1 win against Fluminense in the Copa do Brazil.

Mariano, Jair and Rafael are all still out injured.

Injured: Mariano, Jair, Rafael

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Allan

RB Bragantino vs Atletico Mineiro Predicted XI

RB Bragantino Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Cleiton Schwengber; Edimar Fraga, Natan, Bruno, Aderlan; Lucas Evangelista, Jadsom; Tomas Cuello, Bruno Praxedes, Artur Guimaraes; Ytalo

Atletico Mineiro Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Everson; Guilherme Arana, Junior Alonso, Igor Rabello, Guga; Tche Tche, Federico Zaracho, Eduardo Vargas, Ignacio Fernandez, Jefferson Savarino; Hulk

RB Bragantino vs Atletico Mineiro Prediction

Both sides are in good form and that should come to the fore on Monday. However, Atletico Mineiro have looked unstoppable of late and should have enough firepower to come away with a win.

We predict a tight game, with Atletico Mineiro coming out on top.

Prediction: RB Bragantino 1-2 Atletico Mineiro

Edited by Peter P