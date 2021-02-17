RB Leipzig 0-2 Liverpool: Player ratings as Reds secure comfortable Round of 16 first-leg lead | UEFA Champions League 2020-21

Liverpool have placed one foot firmly in the quarter-finals of the 2020-21 UEFA Champions League after cruising to a 2-0 victory at RB Leipzig in their Round of 16 first leg.

Leipzig started out as the more threatening side, and could have opened the scoring early. However, Angelino's perfectly-weighted cross to Dani Olmo was squandered by the Spaniard.

Liverpool responded quickly, and Mohamed Salah was put through on goal. But the Egyptian failed to beat the Leipzig shot-stopper Peter Gulacsi to bring an uneventful first half to a close.

The visitors finally broke the deadlock when Mohamed Salah pounced on a loose ball from Marcel Sabitzer, and fired home his third goal in as many matches.

Liverpool quickly doubled their lead, and this time Sadio Mane was the goal-scorer. The Senegalese international raced on to calmly finish after capitalising on an error from Leipzig full-back Nordi Mukiele.

The hosts sought a way back into the game, but Liverpool held on for a two-goal advantage going into the second leg at Anfield.

On that note, let us have a look at the player ratings of both teams.

RB Leipzig Player Ratings

Peter Gulacsi 6.5/10

The veteran shot-stopper did well to keep his side in the game, denying Mohamed Salah, who was through on goal. However, Peter Gulacsi was left exposed by his defence, and was not at fault for both of Liverpool’s quick-fire goals.

Dayot Upamecano 7/10

The Frenchman gave his all for the team, dropping a colossal performance in defence. Liverpool would have opened the scoring in the first half if the defender was not there to thwart the visitors. However, he could do nothing about the two Liverpool goals.

Lukas Klostermann 6/10

The German international struggled to deal with the pace and agility of Mohamed Salah down the right flank, where he was often beaten by the Egyptian.

Lucas Klostermann joined the attack in the second half when Leipzig threw men forward in search of a goal. He even tried his luck at goal, and finished with two tackles and as many interceptions.

Nordi Mukiele 5.5/10

The Frenchman gifted Liverpool their second goal of the night when he attempted an ambitious long ball in his own half, which the Reds pounced on. Otherwise, Nordi Mukiele was decent on the right side of Leipzig’s three-man defence. He made one clearance, one interception and two tackles on the night.

Angelino 6.5/10

The former Manchester City man went about his business in his characteristic manner. Playing as a wing-back, Angelino was a key man for Leipzig, racing back and forth down the left flank.

He created a glorious chance for Leipzig to open the scoring barely five minutes into the game when he whipped in a perfectly weighted cross. However, Dani Olmo could only send his header crashing into the Liverpool crossbar.

Marcel Sabitzer 5.5/10

The RB Leipzig captain failed to get into gear, as his game was riddled with a series of wayward passes. An uncharacteristic mistake from Marcel Sabitzer gifted Liverpool the lead when his loose pass to centre-back Lukas Klostermann was intercepted by Mohamed Salah.

Amadou Haidara 6/10

The Mali international failed to lay a foothold on the game, as he struggled with Liverpool’s energetic midfield display.

Amadou Haidara made just 33 touches in the entire game, and received a booking for a needless argument after just five minutes. He was Leipzig’s first substitution on the night, making way for the more experienced Yussuf Poulsen in the 64th minute.

Tyler Adams 6.5/10

The American international was solid up the right flank for Leipzig, as he occasionally looked to break into the Liverpool box.

Tyler Adams almost registered an assist when he conjured a glorious opportunity for Hee-Chan Hwang to draw one back late in the second half. However, his passes were inaccurate on the night, as he finished with a 68% passing accuracy.

Kevin Kampl 6/10

It was a rather quiet evening for the German midfielder. Kevin Kampl was easily beaten by Liverpool’s midfield trio of Curtis Jones, Georginio Wijnaldum and Thiago Alcantara. Despite playing in a deeper midfield role, he failed to provide the extra cover for his backline, and was replaced in the 73rd minute.

Christopher Nkunku 6/10

It was a decent outing from the former Paris Saint-Germain forward. He kept Trent-Alexander Arnold on his toes the entire game, as he posed a serious threat against Liverpool.

Christopher Nkunku, however, failed to half the deficit for Julian Naigellsman’s men, as he fluffed a finish after being played behind the Liverpool defence by Dani Olmo.

Daniel Olmo 6.5/10

The Spaniard was a constant threat to the Liverpool backline the entire game. Daniel Olmo smashed his thumping header onto the crossbar early in the first half, and set up Christopher Nkunku to finish on a plate in the second.

He was easily Leipzig’s best man going forward, registering two key passes and one big chance. Olmo also won two ground duels.

Player ratings for Leipzig substitutes against Liverpool

Yussuf Poulsen 6/10

The Danish international was subbed on for struggling midfielder Haidara shortly after the hour mark. Yussuf Poulsen injected fresh energy for the hosts, as he registered an impressive cameo. He completed all his dribble attempts, ground duels and aerial duels, and also won several fouls for his side.

Willi Orban 5/10

Willi Orban was substituted on, as Nordi Mukiele struggled against the Liverpool attack. But Orban failed to make a telling impact during his 26 minutes on the pitch.

Hee-Chan Hwang 5/10

With Leipzig desperate for a way back into the game, the South Korean striker was brought on to try to steal a goal. Hee-Chan Hwang was indeed presented a glorious opportunity at the death, but he lacked the cutting edge to find the back of the net.