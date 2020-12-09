RB Leipzig 3-2 Manchester United: Player ratings as Red Devils are knocked out | UEFA Champions League 2020-21

Manchester United were knocked out of the UEFA Champions League after a 3-2 defeat to RB Leipzig on Tuesday night. Even though Bruno Fernandes and Paul Pogba scored late goals to rekindle hope, Manchester United left themselves with a mountain that was too steep to climb.

Manchester United were 2-0 down within the first 13 minutes. Angelino scored the first goal for RB Leipzig and set up another for Amadou Haidara minutes later.

Leipzig had another goal ruled out in the first half after Willi Orban tapped the ball home off a rebound from Ibrahima Konate's header, which hit the bar. Emil Forsberg also missed a glorious opportunity to make it 3-0 before half-time.

After the break, Manchester United were a more rejuvenated side and created some chances to score. Even then, it took them until the 80th minute to score their first. However, by then, Justin Kluivert had already scored to give Leipzig a 3-0 lead.

Fernandes' 80th-minute penalty and Pogba's header were just a couple of minutes apart from each other, but gave Manchester United much-needed momentum for the last few minutes of the game.

Here's how each player fared for both RB Leipzig and Manchester United.

RB Leipzig Player Ratings vs. Manchester United

Angelino put RB Leipzig ahead in the third minute

Peter Gulacsi - 7/10

He made a critical save at the end of the game to prevent a Nordi Mukiele own goal. That save was worth its weight in gold, as Leipzig would have definitely had no time to find an equaliser if it went in.

Nordi Mukiele - 6/10

He would have had his heart in his mouth when he deflected a late cross towards goal, but was bailed out by Gulacsi.

Ibrahima Konate - 6/10

Konate fluctuated between the sublime and the ridiculous throughout this game. He really should have taken more care before barging into Greenwood to concede the penalty.

Willi Orban - 6/10

Orban was denied his goal by VAR, but it was a correct decision. He was also Leipzig's best defender on the night.

Angelino - 8/10

Angelino tortured Wan-Bissaka, especially in the first half. He took his goal superbly, and then set up Haidara with a pin-point cross.

Kevin Kampl - 6/10

Kampl was sometimes over-eager in the tackle and gave away a few too many fouls. One could argue, though, that those fouls were necessary to break Bruno Fernandes' rhythm.

Marcel Sabitzer - 7/10

In the first half, when Leipzig had most of the play and were controlling possession, they played through Sabitzer. His passing, movement, and vision were all sublime, as he allowed Leipzig to maintain a high tempo.

Amadou Haidara - 7/10

The volley that he scored to put Leipzig 2-0 up was not an easy technique, but Haidara pulled it off with nonchalance. His work-rate down the right side was also excellent.

Emil Forsberg - 6/10

He really should have scored soon after Haidara put the tie to bed within the first 20 minutes of the game. He was substituted early in the second half.

Dani Olmo - 5/10

The Spaniard was the quietest player among those that started for RB Leipzig. Eventually, Olmo was replaced by Yussuf Poulsen.

Christopher Nkunku - 6/10

Nkunku was full of running, as always. However, he was never able to create any chances of note in this game.

Substitutes

Justin Kluivert - 7/10

Kluivert took full toll of confusion between Harry Maguire and David De Gea to sneak in and score the most important goal of his career so far.

Yussuf Poulsen - 6/10

The Dane replaced Olmo with 30 minutes to go, presumably to help Leipzig hold play up in the Manchester United half of the field.

Tyler Adams - 5/10

After replacing Kampl, he faced a barrage of Manchester United attacks through Pogba and Fernandes.

Marcel Halstenberg - N/A

The German international replaced Angelino in injury time.