RB Leipzig 3-2 Real Madrid: 5 Hits and Flops as Los Blancos are stunned by two early goals | UEFA Champions League 2022-23

Real Madrid were defeated 3-2 by RB Leipzig in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday, October 25. The result sees the hosts move to within one point of Real in the top spot in Group F.

Madrid arrived in Germany knowing a win would seal their qualification as group winners. However, Carlo Ancelotti decided to experiment with his side as he played a rare 4-3-2-1 formation.

Real Madrid made a slow start to the game and allowed RB Leipzig to come onto them, losing possession in key areas in midfield. They were punished for their poor display just 13 minutes into the game. Thibaut Courtois punched the ball into the air following a corner and it looped up perfectly for Josko Gvardiol. He nodded it in to make it 1-0.

RB Leipzig compounded Real Madrid's misery just five minutes after taking the lead. This time, David Raum played a smart pass to Christopher Nkunku, who was in a great position to shoot. He smashed the ball into the goal off the crossbar to make it 2-0. The visitors were stunned and played hard to try and get back into the game.

Marco Asensio and Vinicius Junior combined to provide a lifeline for Real Madrid just before half-time. The Spaniard crossed the ball into the box and Vinicius met it with a thumping header to cut the lead down to one goal. The hosts led 2-1 going into the break.

Real Madrid made a resolute start to the second period as they did well to thwart any attack by RB Leipzig for a long time. They sat deep while defending, staying close to one another to cut down the passing lanes. However, this also affected their ability to attack as the hosts were able to regroup effectively after losing the ball.

RB Leipzig scored a decisive third goal with their first and only shot on target of the second half in the 81st minute. Mohamed Simakan did well to sprint down the right flank before picking the right moment to square it to Timo Werner. The German made no mistake and tapped in from close-range to make it 3-1.

Real Madrid were handed an opportunity to cut the deficit with essentially the last kick of the game. Nkunku brought Rodrygo down in the box with a lazy challenge and a penalty was awarded. The Brazilian stepped up and converted coolly to make it 3-2. However, the hosts held on to secure an important win.

That said, let's take a look at the five hits and flops from the game.

#5. Hit - Christopher Nkunku

Nkunku dribbled like the ball was glued to his feet and came up with some innovative tricks and flicks to beat defenders. He completed two dribbles and won three duels. He also played three key passes and scored in the 18th minute with a thunderous strike to give his side a safe two-goal cushion.

#4. Flop - Thibaut Courtois

Courtois was the one to blame for RB Leipzig's opening goal. A corner was played in from the Belgian's left flank and he failed to judge the trajectory of the ball. He awkwardly gloved the ball straight onto Gvardiol's head, who had the easiest of finishes from four yards out.

#3. Hit - Rodrygo

Rodrygo had limited opportunities to create chances for his side but looked sharp whenever he received the ball. He misplaced just one of his passes, playing 49 of 50 passes with 98% accuracy. He won four of his nine duels and also earned a late penalty which he converted with great composure.

#2. Flop - Eduardo Camavinga

Camavinga was deployed in an experimental #10 role by Carlo Ancelotti - a move that virtually cost Real Madrid the game.

The Frenchman is a player of undoubted talent, but he struggled to pick the right time to make runs or to track Leipzig's attackers. He passed the ball well, but lacked the creative output that a conventional attacking midfielder would provide.

#1. Hit - Josko Gvardiol

Gvardiol was arguably the best player on the pitch for RB Leipzig alongside the supremely talented Nkunku. He scored the goal that gave his side an unexpected lead. But credit to him as he was the first to react following an error from Courtois.

Gvardiol was impressive on the defensive end as well. He won four of his five duels, making three clearances, three tackles and two interceptions. He played one key pass and an impressive six long balls.

This performance is worthy of praise at any level, but considering he is just 20 years old playing against a club of Real Madrid's stature made it special.

