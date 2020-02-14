RB Leipzig boss Julian Nagelsmann open to Premier League move in the future

Julian Nagelsmann (at 28) was the youngest manager in Bundesliga history at Hoffenheim

Julian Nagelsmann (32) has enhanced his legacy as the most sought after coach in Europe. Nagelsmann was linked with Madrid in 2018 as a potential replacement for Zinedine Zidane who stepped off after winning three successive Champions Leagues with the club.

In an interview with The Independent, the youngest coach in Bundesliga history revealed how he was approached by Real Madrid and why he rejected them in 2018. Nagelsmann revealed that he was contacted by Real Madrid after helping Hoffenheim to a Champions League spot.

The RB Leipzig boss disclosed that he didn't want to join Real Madrid then because it's one of the biggest steps you can take and reiterated his desire to improve as a coach before joining one of the biggest clubs in football history.

“I was surprised at first, I weighed it up and I didn’t feel comfortable with a decision to go there. I want to improve. If you go to Real Madrid, there’s no time to improve as a manager. “You don’t have a chance to be a better manager, you already have to be the best. I’m not the best now, but I can admit I want to be one of the best in future."

Nagelsmann is only 32 and managed 1899 Hoffenheim from 2016-2019

The German tactician also added about his thought of staying at Leipzig for some time before making the move to a bigger club elsewhere. Nagelsmann said that he follows the Premier League but admitted that before making the move, he has to be ready for that.

“I know it’s very tough in England. I’ve been reading the interviews of [Jurgen] Klopp and [Pep] Guardiola about the intense fixture schedule and the demands on players and staff. In the Premier League, there is no time slot for anything else. Football, football, football. But there are a few clubs that I watch closely and the Premier League is a goal for every manager.”

In the interview, Nagelsmann also admitted that language was one of the factors in him not moving to Madrid in 2018 as he suggested he does not know Spanish. The German talked about his desire to manage the biggest clubs in Europe especially in the Premier League while insisting that he isn't yet ready to make the move. He also talked about his desire to become one of the best coaches in the football world in the future.

Currently, the German is planning to stay at Leipzig for a while and is preparing for their crunch Champions League tie against José Mourinho's Tottenham as he looks to guide them to the Champions League quarter-finals for the first time in their history.