RB Leipzig vs AC Horsen Prediction and Betting Tips | December 2, 2022

RB Leipzig and Danish outfit AC Horsen will go head-to-head at the Trainingszentrum RB Leipzig Platz 1 in a friendly on Friday (December 2).

The Bundesliga side head into the weekend unbeaten in their last 14 games across competitions and will look to keep the ball rolling.

Leipzig returned to action on Friday with a resounding 6-0 friendly victory over Radomiak Radom in their first outing in the ongoing FIFA World Cup break.

Marco Rose’s men have now won seven games on the trot and are unbeaten in their last 14 outings, claiming 12 wins and two draws, since a 3-0 loss against Borussia Monchengladbach in September.

Leipzig have won two of their three friendlies in 2022, with a 5-0 defeat against Liverpool in July being the exception.

years ago today, Emil Forsberg scored twice against Benfica to book our place in the knockouts of the @ChampionsLeague for the first time

Meanwhile, Horsen were denied a second straight Superliga win, as they were held to a 3-3 draw by Odense BK last time out. That followed a narrow 1-0 loss against Vejle on November 9, which saw their cup run come to an end in the fourth round.

Horsen are on a run of five losses from their last six away games since September, scoring four goals and shipping ten.

RB Leipzig vs AC Horsen Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the first meeting between Leipzig and Horsen, so both sides will look to begin their rivalry on a winning note.

Horsen have managed just one win in their last four games, losing twice and claiming one draw.

RB Leipzig English @RBLeipzig_EN



The final whistle blows, and it's a 6-0 win over Radomiak Radom

Leipzig have won their last seven games across competitions, scoring 23 goals and conceding five, since October.

Horsen have lost five of their last six away games, with a 2-1 win at Horsholm-Usserod IK in the Danish Cup on October 19 being the exception.

RB Leipzig vs AC Horsen Prediction

While Horsen will look to return to winning ways, they take on a spirited Leipzig side who are firing on all cylinders. The Bundesliga side have won 12 of their last 14 games and should come away with a comfortable win once again.

Prediction: RB Leipzig 3-0 AC Horsen

RB Leipzig vs AC Horsen Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Leipzig

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals: Yes (There have been three or more goals Leipzig’s last five games.)

Tip 3: First-half winners: Leipzig (Leipzig have led at half-time in six of their last seven outings.)

