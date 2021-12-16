RB Leipzig vs Arminia Bielefeld prediction, preview, team news and more | Bundesliga 2021-22

RB Leipzig invite Arminia Bielefeld to the Red Bull Arena on Saturday as Bundesliga action returns after an exciting round of midweek fixtures.

The hosts avoided defeat for the second game as they were held to a 1-1 draw against Augsburg on Wednesday. Daniel Caligiuri scored an 86th-minute penalty to cancel out Andre Silva's 19th-minute opener.

Arminia Bielefeld recorded just their second win of the campaign as they beat 12th-placed Bochum 2-0 at home on Wednesday. It was their first win at home across all competitions.

RB Leipzig vs Arminia Bielefeld Head-to-Head

The two sides have gone head-to-head just four times across all competitions. Two games have come in 2.Bundesliga while they met twice in the Bundesliga last season. RB Leipzig have been the better side in this fixture and have three wins to their name while one game has ended in a stalemate.

They last squared off at the Bielefelder Alm in March. The game ended in a 1-0 win for Die Roten Bullen.

RB Leipzig form guide (all competitions): D-W-W-L-L

Arminia Bielefeld form guide (Bundesliga): W-L-D-L-D

RB Leipzig vs Arminia Bielefeld Team News

RB Leipzig

Yussuf Poulsen is a key absentee for the hosts, as he was ruled out with a torn muscle a month ago. He is back in light training but is not expected back into the fold until January. Here are the rest of the absentees for the home side:

Konrad Laimer - Knock

Lukas Klostermann - Thigh injury

Amadou Haidara - Ankle injury

Hugo Novoa - COVID-19

Dani Olmo - Hip injury

Marcel Halstenberg - Knee injury

Marcelo Saracchi - ACL injury

Mohamed Simakan - Knock

Injured: Amadou Haidara, Yussuf Poulsen, Marcelo Saracchi, Marcel Halstenberg, Lukas Klostermann, Dani Olmo, Konrad Laimer, Mohamed Simakan

Doubtful: None

Unavailable: Hugo Novoa

Suspended: None

Arminia Bielefeld

Jacob Barrett Laursen remains sidelined with a strain picked up against Hertha Berlin. He is a doubt for the trip to Leipzig. Here are the rest of the absentees for Die Blauen:

Lennart Czyborra - Back in training

Injured: Lennart Czyborra, Jacob Barrett Laursen

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

RB Leipzig vs Arminia Bielefeld Predicted XI

RB Leipzig Predicted XI (3-4-1-2): Peter Gulacsi; Willi Orbán, Josko Gvardiol, Nordi Mukiele; Angelino, Tyler Adams, Kevin Kampl, Dominik Szoboszlai; Emil Forsberg; Christopher Nkunku, Andre Silva

Arminia Bielefeld Predicted XI (4-1-2-1-2): Stefan Ortega Moreno; Cedric Brunner, Amos Pieper, Joakim Nilsson, Jacob Laursen; Manuel Prietl; Patrick Wimmer, Alessandro Schöpf; Masaya Okugawa; Fabian Klos, Fabian Kunze

RB Leipzig vs Arminia Bielefeld Prediction

The home side have enjoyed a good run at home and have scored 24 of their 30 Bundesliga goals here. Bielefeld have a poor attacking record in the division and have just four goals to their name in their travels. We predict the game to end in a narrow win for the hosts.

Prediction: RB Leipzig 2-1 Arminia Bielefeld.

Edited by Shardul Sant