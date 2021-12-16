RB Leipzig vs Arminia Bielefeld prediction, preview, team news and more | Bundesliga 2021-22

RB Leipzig invite Arminia Bielefeld to the Red Bull Arena on Saturday as Bundesliga action returns after an exciting round of midweek fixtures.
The hosts avoided defeat for the second game as they were held to a 1-1 draw against Augsburg on Wednesday. Daniel Caligiuri scored an 86th-minute penalty to cancel out Andre Silva's 19th-minute opener.
Arminia Bielefeld recorded just their second win of the campaign as they beat 12th-placed Bochum 2-0 at home on Wednesday. It was their first win at home across all competitions.
RB Leipzig vs Arminia Bielefeld Head-to-Head
The two sides have gone head-to-head just four times across all competitions. Two games have come in 2.Bundesliga while they met twice in the Bundesliga last season. RB Leipzig have been the better side in this fixture and have three wins to their name while one game has ended in a stalemate.
They last squared off at the Bielefelder Alm in March. The game ended in a 1-0 win for Die Roten Bullen.
RB Leipzig form guide (all competitions): D-W-W-L-L
Arminia Bielefeld form guide (Bundesliga): W-L-D-L-D
RB Leipzig vs Arminia Bielefeld Team News
RB Leipzig
Yussuf Poulsen is a key absentee for the hosts, as he was ruled out with a torn muscle a month ago. He is back in light training but is not expected back into the fold until January. Here are the rest of the absentees for the home side:
- Konrad Laimer - Knock
- Lukas Klostermann - Thigh injury
- Amadou Haidara - Ankle injury
- Hugo Novoa - COVID-19
- Dani Olmo - Hip injury
- Marcel Halstenberg - Knee injury
- Marcelo Saracchi - ACL injury
- Mohamed Simakan - Knock
Injured: Amadou Haidara, Yussuf Poulsen, Marcelo Saracchi, Marcel Halstenberg, Lukas Klostermann, Dani Olmo, Konrad Laimer, Mohamed Simakan
Doubtful: None
Unavailable: Hugo Novoa
Suspended: None
Arminia Bielefeld
Jacob Barrett Laursen remains sidelined with a strain picked up against Hertha Berlin. He is a doubt for the trip to Leipzig. Here are the rest of the absentees for Die Blauen:
- Lennart Czyborra - Back in training
Injured: Lennart Czyborra, Jacob Barrett Laursen
Doubtful: None
Suspended: None
RB Leipzig vs Arminia Bielefeld Predicted XI
RB Leipzig Predicted XI (3-4-1-2): Peter Gulacsi; Willi Orbán, Josko Gvardiol, Nordi Mukiele; Angelino, Tyler Adams, Kevin Kampl, Dominik Szoboszlai; Emil Forsberg; Christopher Nkunku, Andre Silva
Arminia Bielefeld Predicted XI (4-1-2-1-2): Stefan Ortega Moreno; Cedric Brunner, Amos Pieper, Joakim Nilsson, Jacob Laursen; Manuel Prietl; Patrick Wimmer, Alessandro Schöpf; Masaya Okugawa; Fabian Klos, Fabian Kunze
RB Leipzig vs Arminia Bielefeld Prediction
The home side have enjoyed a good run at home and have scored 24 of their 30 Bundesliga goals here. Bielefeld have a poor attacking record in the division and have just four goals to their name in their travels. We predict the game to end in a narrow win for the hosts.
Also ReadArticle Continues below
Prediction: RB Leipzig 2-1 Arminia Bielefeld.