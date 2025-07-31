RB Leipzig vs Atalanta Prediction and Betting Tips | August 2nd 2025

RB Leipzig will invite Atalanta to Red Bull Arena Leipzig in a friendly on Saturday. Leipzig will play one more friendly this month, while La Dea are set to play two more friendlies.

The hosts have enjoyed a 100% record in the preseason thus far, keeping clean sheets in two games. They met Toulouse in their previous friendly and registered a convincing 7-0 win. Lois Openda bagged a brace while Xaver Schlager, Chad Bitshiabu, Johan Bakayoko, Yan Diomande, and David Raum were also on the scoresheet later in that match.

The visitors got their preseason underway against their U23 side last week and registered a 1-0 win. Charles De Ketelaere scored an 86th-minute winner to help Ivan Jurić get his reign as the club manager underway with a win.

RB Leipzig vs Atalanta Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have met twice, with both meetings taking place in the 2021-22 UEFA Europa League quarterfinals. The Red Bulls are unbeaten in these meetings, recording an away win while the home game ended in a draw.

Leipzig have registered just two wins in seven meetings against Italian teams, though both wins have been registered away from home.

The Red Bulls have won their four friendly games in 2025, scoring 23 goals.

La Dea have scored at least two goals in four of their last five games in all competitions.

The visitors have won seven of their 15 meetings against German teams, including friendlies. They last met FC St. Pauli in a friendly in 2024 and fell to a 3-0 away loss.

Leipzig last met an Italian side in a friendly in 2023 and fell to a 2-1 defeat against Udinese.

RB Leipzig vs Atalanta Prediction

Die Roten Bullen have scored 10 goals without conceding in the two friendlies thus far and will look to continue that form in their first home game of the preseason. Notably, they are winless in their last three home games and have conceded three goals apiece in the last two.

Amadou Haidara took part in training earlier this week and is in contention to start. Tidiam Gomis, meanwhile, continues to be affected by a ligament injury.

La Dea will play for just the second time in the preseason and will look to leave a good account of themselves. They registered a narrow win against their U23 side last week, scoring a late goal, and will look to improve upon that goalscoring record here.

Mitchel Bakker suffered a ligament injury in training last week and faces a significant spell on the sidelines. Sead Kolasinac remains a long-term absentee.

The Red Bulls have enjoyed a prolific run in the preseason thus far, and considering the home advantage, we back them to record a comfortable win.

Prediction: RB Leipzig 3-1 Atalanta

RB Leipzig vs Atalanta Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - RB Leipzig to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

