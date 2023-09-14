RB Leipzig vs Augsburg Prediction and Betting Tips | September 16th 2023

Two sides in contrasting form square off in round four of the German Bundesliga as RB Leipzig play host to Augsburg on Saturday.

Having failed to win any of the last 13 meetings between the sides, Enrico Maassen’s men will journey to the Red Bull Arena looking to get one over the hosts.

Leipzig made it two wins from two in their last outing before the international break as they cruised to a 3-0 victory over Union Berlin.

Prior to that, Marco Rose’s side kicked off the new Bundesliga campaign with a 3-2 loss at Bayer Leverkusen on August 19, six days before thrashing Stuttgart 5-1 on home turf.

Leipzig have now won their last five home matches in the Bundesliga, scoring 15 goals and conceding six since a 3-1 loss against Mainz on April 1.

Elsewhere, Augsburg picked up a morale-boosting result during the international break as they edged out SpVgg Greuther Fürth 2-1 in a friendly fixture.

The Fuggerstädter now turn their attention to the Bundesliga, where they have failed to win their opening three matches, losing once and claiming two draws.

While Augsburg will be looking to get their campaign up and running, they have struggled for results away from home, where they are without a win since the turn of the year, losing nine and claiming two draws in their 11 matches.

RB Leipzig vs Augsburg Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 10 wins from the last 18 meetings between the sides, RB Leipzig boast a superior record in the history of this fixture.

Augsburg have picked up just three wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on five occasions.

Leipzig are on a 13-match undefeated run against Maassen’s men, picking up nine wins and four draws since a 1-0 loss in September 2017.

Augsburg have lost their last four away games across all competitions, conceding eight goals and scoring two since July’s 9-0 pre-season victory over Kufstein.

Leipzig are on a run of five consecutive home wins in the Bundesliga, stretching back to a 3-0 defeat to Mainz on April 1.

RB Leipzig vs Augsburg Prediction

Alongside Augsburg’s early struggles, Leipzig's superb run of results at home makes them heavy favourites to come away with the desired results this weekend.

Rose’s side have enjoyed the better of this fixture and we are tipping them to extend their dominance over the Fuggerstädter.

Prediction: RB Leipzig 3-1 Augsburg

RB Leipzig vs Augsburg Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Leipzig to win

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been three or more goals scored in five of the last six meetings between the sides)

Tip 3: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have also scored in four of their last five clashes)