RB Leipzig vs Augsburg prediction, preview, team news and more | Bundesliga 2021-22

RB Leipzig invite Augsburg to the Red Bull Arena in Bundesliga action on Sunday.

The hosts are fifth in the standings, just one point behind fourth-placed Freiburg. All they can do to secure a UEFA Champions League spot is to secure wins in their two remaining games and hope Freiburg slip up.

They faced an exit from the semi-finals of the Europa League on Friday at the hands of Rangers, which was a second consecutive 3-1 loss for the club across all competitions. They also faced defeat by the same scoreline against Borussia Dortmund on Tuesday.

Augsburg just need to pick up a point from their last two games to retain their top-flight status. Even if they suffer a defeat here, they can pick up at least a point against last-placed Furth next week.

RB Leipzig vs Augsburg Head-to-Head

There have been 15 meetings between the two sides across all competitions since 2011. Eleven of these encounters have come in the Bundesliga, while the two sides have also squared off four times in the DFB Pokal.

The hosts have been the better side in this fixture with eight wins to their name. Augsburg have three wins in this encounter but are winless against their northern rivals since 2017. They are also without a win in their travels to Leipzig in league fixtures.

The reverse fixture at the WWK Arena in December ended in a 1-1 draw, with Daniel Caligiuri scoring the equalizing goal in the 86th minute of the game.

RB Leipzig form guide (all competitions): L-L-W-L-W

Augsburg form guide (Bundesliga): L-W-L-L-W

RB Leipzig vs Augsburg Team News

RB Leipzig

Amadou Haidara remains a long-term absentee with a ligament injury. Mohamed Simakan will serve a one-game suspension in the game on account of an accumulation of yellow cards.

Dani Olmo @daniolmo7

All together until the end… TEAM 🤍 Disappointed that our journey in @EuropaLeague finished this way. But we have to stand up and look forward because we still have important goals to achieve.All together until the end… TEAM Disappointed that our journey in @EuropaLeague finished this way. But we have to stand up and look forward because we still have important goals to achieve.All together until the end… TEAM ❤️🤍 https://t.co/86Gy8tyUr2

Injured: Amadou Haidara

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Mohamed Simakan

Augsburg

Tobias Strobl remains out with an ACL injury while Sarenren Bazee is also out with a similar knee injury. Iago is a doubt after limping off in the previous game.

Injured: Tobias Strobl, Noah Sarenren Bazee

Doubtful: Iago

Suspended: None

RB Leipzig vs Augsburg Predicted XIs

RB Leipzig (3-4-2-1): Peter Gulacsi (GK); Lukas Klostermann, Nordi Mukiele, Josko Gvardiol; Benjamin Henrichs, Konrad Laimer, Tyler Adams, Marcel Halstenberg; Dani Olmo, Christopher Nkunku; André Silva

Augsburg (3-4-1-2): Rafal Gikiewicz (GK); Robert Gumny, Reece Oxford, Jeffrey Gouweleeuw; Carlos Gruezo, Arne Maier, Niklas Dorsch, Daniel Caligiuri; Ruben Vargas; Florian Niederlechner, Andre Hahn

RB Leipzig vs Augsburg Prediction

The hosts have not faced a defeat at home since 2012 against the visitors, so they are expected to earn at least a point from this game. They also have the second-best defensive record in the league and should be able to pull through with a win here.

Augsburg might be able to put up a fight but have a poor away record this term, picking up just three wins, so they might struggle here. We predict the home side will eke out a win here.

Prediction: RB Leipzig 3-1 Augsburg

