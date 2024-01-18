RB Leipzig vs Bayer Leverkusen Prediction and Betting Tips | 20th January 2024

The Bundesliga returns to the fold with another set of matches this weekend as RB Leipzig lock horns with Xabi Alonso's Bayer Leverkusen side in an important encounter at the Red Bull Arena Leipzig on Saturday.

RB Leipzig vs Bayer Leverkusen Preview

RB Leipzig are currently in fourth place in the Bundesliga standings and have stepped up to the plate so far this season. The hosts slumped to a narrow 1-0 defeat at the hands of Eintracht Frankfurt in their previous game and will need to bounce back this weekend.

Bayer Leverkusen, on the other hand, are at the top of the league table at the moment and have been in exceptional form this season. The away side edged FC Augsburg to a crucial 1-0 victory last week and will look to take it up a notch in this fixture.

RB Leipzig vs Bayer Leverkusen Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

RB Leipzig have a good recent record against Bayer Leverkusen and have won seven out of the last 15 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Bayer Leverkusen's four victories.

Bayer Leverkusen have won each of their last two matches against RB Leipzig in the Bundesliga - as many victories as they had achieved in the 13 such games preceding this run.

RB Leipzig are unbeaten in their last five league games against table-toppers in the Bundesliga - the longest such run in the competitions since Borussia Dortmund achieved the feat in 2013.

Bayer Leverkusen have picked up 45 points from their first 17 games in the Bundesliga this season - the best start to a league campaign in their history.

RB Leipzig vs Bayer Leverkusen Prediction

Bayer Leverkusen have thrived under Xabi Alonso this season and could potentially make history this season. The hosts have an impeccable squad at their disposal and are virtually unstoppable on their day.

RB Leipzig have managed to fight their way into the top four but have suffered from the occasional stutter over the past month. Bayer Leverkusen are in better form at the moment and hold the upper hand going into this game.

Prediction: RB Leipzig 0-2 Bayer Leverkusen

RB Leipzig vs Bayer Leverkusen Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result -Bayer Leverkusen to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - No

Tip 3: Bayer Leverkusen to keep a clean sheet - Yes

Tip 4: Patrik Schick to score - Yes