RB Leipzig vs Bayer Leverkusen Prediction and Betting Tips | 25th January 2025

The Bundesliga is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as RB Leipzig take on Xabi Alonso's Bayer Leverkusen side in an important clash at the Red Bull Arena Leipzig on Saturday. Both teams can pack a punch on their day and will want to win this game.

RB Leipzig vs Bayer Leverkusen Preview

RB Leipzig are currently in fifth place in the Bundesliga standings and have not been at their best so far this season. The hosts edged Sporting Lisbon to a narrow 2-1 victory in the UEFA Champions League in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

Bayer Leverkusen, on the other hand, are in second place in the league table at the moment and have been impressive this season. The away side slumped to a 2-1 defeat against Atletico Madrid in the UEFA Champions League this week and will need to bounce back in this match.

RB Leipzig vs Bayer Leverkusen Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

RB Leipzig have a good recent record against Bayer Leverkusen and have won eight out of the last 17 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Bayer Leverkusen's five victories.

Bayer Leverkusen have won three of their last four matches against RB Leipzig in the Bundesliga - more victories than they had achieved in the 13 such games preceding this run.

RB Leipzig have picked up only 31 points from their first 18 matches in the Bundesliga so far this season - their lowest points tally at this stage of the season since the 2021-22 campaign.

Bayer Leverkusen are unbeaten in their last 25 matches away from home in the Bundesliga and have set a club record in this regard.

RB Leipzig vs Bayer Leverkusen Prediction

Bayer Leverkusen have an impressive squad at their disposal and are on a stellar run away from home at the moment. Florian Wirtz has grown in stature under Xabi Alonso's tutelage and will look to make his mark this weekend.

RB Leipzig have flattered to deceive this season but managed to hold their own against Sporting Lisbon this week. Bayer Leverkusen are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: RB Leipzig 1-2 Bayer Leverkusen

RB Leipzig vs Bayer Leverkusen Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Bayer Leverkusen to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: RB Leipzig to score first - Yes

