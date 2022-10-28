RB Leipzig vs Bayer Leverkusen Prediction and Betting Tips | 29th October 2022

The Bundesliga returns to the fold with another round of matches this weekend as RB Leipzig lock horns with a struggling Bayer Leverkusen outfit in an important clash at the Red Bull Arena Leipzig on Saturday.

RB Leipzig vs Bayer Leverkusen Preview

Bayer Leverkusen are currently in 15th place in the Bundesliga standings and have not been at their best so far this season. The away side held Atletico Madrid to an admirable 2-2 draw this week and will look to take it up a notch in this fixture.

RB Leipzig, on the other hand, are in eighth place in the league table at the moment and have improved after a slow start to their campaign. The hosts stunned Real Madrid with an impressive 3-2 victory in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

RB Leipzig vs Bayer Leverkusen Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

RB Leipzig have a good Bundesliga record against Bayer Leverkusen and have won six out of the 12 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Bayer Leverkusen's two victories.

RB Leipzig have found the back of the net in all their 12 matches against Bayer Leverkusen - they have a more consistent scoring record only against Hertha Berlin.

Since appointing Marco Rose as their new manager, RB Leipzig have picked up an impressive 11 points from their last six games in the Bundesliga.

RB Leipzig have been the best-performing team at home in the Bundesliga this season with 13 points and an aggregate goal margin of 14-4.

Bayer Leverkusen have managed only 11 points from their first nine games in the Bundesliga this season - the worst tally at this stage of the campaign in their top-flight history.

RB Leipzig played out a 3-3 draw against FC Augsburg in their previous game - they recovered from a three-goal deficit for the first time in their history on the day.

RB Leipzig vs Bayer Leverkusen Prediction

RB Leipzig have stepped up to the plate over the past month and are in good shape going into this game. Christopher Nkunku and Timo Werner were at their decisive best against Real Madrid and will look to replicate their heroics this weekend.

Bayer Leverkusen can pack a punch on their day but are yet to hit their stride this season. RB Leipzig are the better team on paper and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: RB Leipzig 3-1 Bayer Leverkusen

RB Leipzig vs Bayer Leverkusen Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - RB Leipzig

Tip 2: Game to score over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Bayer Leverkusen to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Christopher Nkunku to score - Yes

