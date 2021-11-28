RB Leipzig vs Bayer Leverkusen prediction, preview, team news and more | Bundesliga 2021-22

The Bundesliga is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as Bayer Leverkusen take on RB Leipzig on Sunday. Both teams have impressive players in their ranks and will want to win this game.

Bayer Leverkusen are in fourth place in the Bundesliga standings and have been excellent this season. The away side edged Celtic to a 3-2 victory this week and will be confident ahead of this match.

RB Leipzig, on the other hand, are in eighth place in the league table at the moment and have been inconsistent this season. The home side thrashed Club Brugge in the Champions League and will want a similar result in this fixture.

RB Leipzig vs Bayer Leverkusen Head-to-Head

RB Leipzig have an impressive record against Bayer Leverkusen and have won five out of 10 matches played between the two teams. Bayer Leverkusen have managed only one victory against RB Leipzig and have a point to prove on Sunday.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place in January this year and ended in a 1-0 victory for RB Leipzig. Bayer Leverkusen were impressive on the day but will need to be more clinical this weekend.

RB Leipzig form guide in the Bundesliga: L-W-D-W-D

Bayer Leverkusen form guide in the Bundesliga: W-D-L-D-L

RB Leipzig vs Bayer Leverkusen Team News

RB Leipzig have a point to prove

RB Leipzig

Dani Olmo, Marcel Halstenberg, and Marcelo Saracchi are injured and will not be included in the squad. Yussuf Poulsen, Willi Orban, Peter Gulacsi, and Mohamed Simakan have tested positive for COVID-19 and will not be available for this game.

Injured: Dani Olmo, Marcel Halstenberg, Marcelo Saracchi

Doubtful: Amadou Haidara, Dominik Szoboszlai

Unavailable: Yussuf Poulsen, Willi Orban, Peter Gulacsi, Mohamed Simakan, Hugo Novoa

Bayer Leverkusen have a strong squad

Bayer Leverkusen

Bayer Leverkusen have several injuries to account for going into this match with Timothy Fosu-Mensah, Julian Baumgartlinger, Mitchel Bakker, and Lucas Alario currently ruled out of this game.

Injured: Timothy Fosu-Mensah, Julian Baumgartlinger, Mitchel Bakker

Doubtful: Lucas Alario

Unavailable: None

RB Leipzig vs Bayer Leverkusen Predicted XI

RB Leipzig Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Josep Martinez; Nordi Mukiele, Lukas Klostermann, Benjamin Henrichs, Josko Gvardiol; Tyler Adams, Kevin Kampl; Emil Forsberg, Christopher Nkunku, Angelino; Andre Silva

Bayer Leverkusen Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Lukas Hradecky; Piero Hincapie, Edmond Tapsoba, Jonathan Tah, Jeremie Frimpong; Kerem Demirbay, Robert Andrich; Karim Bellarabi, Moussa Diaby, Nadiem Amiri; Florian Wirtz

RB Leipzig vs Bayer Leverkusen Prediction

RB Leipzig have been inconsistent this season and their recent COVID-19 outbreak will cripple their resource pool ahead of this game. With Olmo and Poulsen ruled out, the likes of Andre Silva and Emil Forsberg will need to step up this weekend.

Bayer Leverkusen can be lethal on their day but have suffered a few setbacks in recent weeks. Both teams are on an even footing at the moment and could play out a draw on Sunday.

Prediction: RB Leipzig 2-2 Bayer Leverkusen

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi