RB Leipzig vs Bochum Prediction and Betting Tips | August 24th 2024

RB Leipzig will entertain Bochum at Red Bull Arena Leipzig in their Bundesliga campaign opener on Saturday. The hosts finished fourth in the league table, qualifying directly for the UEFA Champions League while the visitors retained their place in the top flight after defeating Fortuna Dusseldorf in the relegation play-offs.

The hosts played Essen in their DFB-Pokal first round last week, recording a 4-1 away win. Benjamin Šeško and Loïs Openda scored in the first half while Antonio Nusa and Xavi Simons added goals in the second half.

The visitors met Jahn Regensburg in the DFB-Pokal first round last week and suffered a 1-0 away loss. They were eliminated from the first round of the competition for the second season in a row.

RB Leipzig vs Bochum Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There is not much history between the two teams and they have met 11 times in all competitions. The hosts have the better record in these meetings with nine wins. The visitors have just one win and one game has ended in a draw.

The hosts were unbeaten in their two league meetings against the visitors last season with a win and a draw.

The hosts have failed to score in just two of their 11 meetings against the visitors while keeping seven clean sheets.

RB Leipzig are unbeaten at home against the visitors, conceding just once and scoring 16 goals.

Bochum have just one win in their away games in 2024.

Leipzig are unbeaten in their last 11 league outings, though the last three have ended in draws.

The visitors have conceded 14 goals in their last five league outings.

The visitors are winless in their last nine Bundesliga campaign openers and last won their first game of the top flight in the 2002-03 season.

RB Leipzig vs Bochum Prediction

Die Roten Bullen began their season with an impressive 4-1 win over Essen in the DFB-Pokal last week and will look to continue that form in the campaign opener. They are unbeaten in their last 11 league outings. They are also unbeaten in their last seven home games, keeping five clean sheets.

Assan Ouédraogo is a confirmed absentee while Xaver Schlager is a doubt.

Die Unabsteigbaren failed to score in the DFB-Pokal last week and will look to improve upon that record. They have just one win in away games in the Bundesliga since November and might struggle here. Dani de Wit, Ivan Ordets, Bernardo, and Moritz Kwarteng are unavailable for the campaign opener.

Considering the hosts' advantage in this fixture and unbeaten streak in the Bundesliga, we back them to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: RB Leipzig 2-1 Bochum

RB Leipzig vs Bochum Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - RB Leipzig to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Xavi Simons to score or assist any time - Yes

