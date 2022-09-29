RB Leipzig vs Bochum Prediction and Betting Tips | 1st October 2022

RB Leipzig are set to play Bochum at the Red Bull Arena on Saturday in the Bundesliga.

RB Leipzig come into this game on the back of a 3-0 loss to Daniel Farke's Borussia Monchengladbach in their most recent game. A first-half brace from midfielder Jonas Hofmann and a second-half goal from Algerian left-back Ramy Bensebaini secured the win for Borussia Monchengladbach.

Bochum, on the other hand, drew 1-1 against Steffen Baumgart's Koln in their most recent fixture. A first-half own goal from right-back Benno Schmitz for Bochum was cancelled out by a second-half goal from midfielder Linton Maina for Koln.

RB Leipzig vs Bochum Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

In seven head-to-head encounters between the two sides, RB Leipzig hold the clear advantage. They have won all seven games.

Christopher Nkunku was in excellent form for RB Leipzig last season. The France international has scored four goals in the league so far this season.

Midfielder Dani Olmo has provided two assists in the league for RB Leipzig so far.

Centre-back Willi Orban has scored two goals for RB Leipzig this time around.

Experienced striker Simon Zoller has registered two Bundesliga goals for Bochum so far.

RB Leipzig vs Bochum Prediction

RB Leipzig are 12th in the league table, and recently sacked Domenico Tedesco after a string of poor results. Marco Rose, formerly of Borussia Monchengladbach and Borussia Dortmund, and perhaps more importantly, of Red Bull Salzburg, has been appointed as the new boss.

Rose's reputation, carefully built during his time in Austria and then with Borussia Monchengladbach, was affected during his time with Borussia Dortmund. RB Leipzig's recent decisions have garnered criticism, and both club and manager will have their task cut out this season.

Bochum, on the other hand, are bottom of the league table. They have lost four of their last five league games, and have only one point so far. The season is long and surely there will be twists and turns in the Bundesliga, but Bochum's poor start does not inspire confidence.

Goals have been hard to come by. New manager Thomas Letsch, who has moved from Eredivisie side Vitesse, will have a tough job in his hands. Bochum are currently four points behind Bayer Leverkusen, Stuttgart and Wolfsburg in the league table.

RB Leipzig have won only two of their last five league games, but should win here.

Prediction: RB Leipzig 2-0 Bochum

RB Leipzig vs Bochum Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result- RB Leipzig

Tip 2: Game to have over / under 2.5 goals- under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: RB Leipzig to keep a clean sheet- Yes

