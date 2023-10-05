RB Leipzig vs Bochum Prediction and Betting Tips | October 7th 2023

RB Leipzig will entertain Bochum at the Red Bull Arena in the Bundesliga on Saturday.

The hosts saw their six-game winning run in all competitions end last week as they were held to a 2-2 draw by reigning champions Bayern Munich. Loïs Openda and Castello Lukeba gave them a two-goal lead in the first half but Bayern equalized in the second half with Harry Kane and Leroy Sane finding the back of the net.

Their poor run continued in the UEFA Champions League, as they fell to a 3-1 home loss to reigning champions Manchester City in their group-stage match. Openda was on the scoresheet again, equalizing in the 48th minute.

The visitors' winless run in the Bundesliga continued last week, as they fell to a 3-1 home loss to Borussia Monchengladbach. Anthony Losilla scored the consolation goal in the 68th minute after Monchengladbach took a three-goal lead in the first half.

The hosts are in fifth place in the league table with 13 points while the visitors are in 16th place with just three points in six games. Both teams will look to improve upon their position ahead of the international break.

RB Leipzig vs Bochum Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have met nine times in all competitions, with all meetings producing conclusive results. The hosts have eight wins to their name while the visitors have just one win, with that triumph coming at home in March last season.

RB Leipzig are unbeaten in the Bundesliga since their defeat to Bayer Leverkusen in their campaign opener. At home, they are unbeaten in three league games, scoring 10 goals while conceding thrice.

Bochum have suffered two defeats in their three away games in the Bundesliga this season, failing to score in the defeats as well.

The visitors have the worst defensive record in the league this season, conceding 19 goals with 14 of them coming in three away games.

RB Leipzig vs Bochum Prediction

Die Roten Bullen have suffered just one defeat in their last 10 home games in the Bundesliga, recording eight wins. They have a 100% record against the visitors at home, scoring 16 goals in five games while conceding just once.

Marco Rose remains without the services of El Chadaille Bitshiabu, Benjamin Henrichs, Dani Olmo, and Willi Orban through injuries, which might impact his team's performance in this match. Kevin Kampl missed out against Manchester City and faces a late fitness test.

Die Unabsteigbaren have endured a winless start to their league campaign, suffering three defeats. They have scored just one goal in their five away games against the hosts and might struggle here.

They remain without the services of Matus Bero, Lys Mousset, Mohammed Tolba, and Michael Esser. Considering the contrast in form between the two teams, the hosts are expected to record a comfortable win and the odds of a clean sheet also look good.

Prediction: RB Leipzig 3-0 Bochum

RB Leipzig vs Bochum Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - RB Leipzig to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the first half - Yes

Tip 4: Loïs Openda to score or assist any time - Yes