RB Leipzig vs Bochum prediction, preview, team news and more | Bundesliga 2021-22

RB Leipzig welcome Bochum to the Red Bull Arena in round seven of the German Bundesliga on Saturday.

The hosts will be keen to bounce back from their disappointing Champions League defeat, while the visitors will be looking to end their five-game winless run.

RB Leipzig were left empty handed in Europe once again as they suffered a 2-1 defeat at the hands of Club Brugge on home turf.

It was the second consecutive defeat in Group A for Jesse Marsch’s side, who suffered a 6-3 loss against Manchester City in their group opener.

RB Leipzig will now return to the Bundesliga where they claimed a dominant 6-0 victory over Hertha Berlin in their last league game to rise to 10th place in the league table.

Meanwhile, Bochum’s dire start to the season continued last time out as they played out a goalless draw against Stuttgart.

Thomas Reis’ men are now winless in all but one of their six games this season, with a 2-0 victory over Mainz being the only exception.

This poor start to the season sees Bochum occupy 17th place on the log, three points above rock-bottom SpVgg Greuther Fürth.

RB Leipzig vs Bochum Head-To-Head

RB Leipzig have been utterly dominant in the history of this fixture, claiming five wins from the last five meetings between the sides since 2014.

RB Leipzig Form Guide (all competitions): L-L-D-W-L

Bochum Form Guide (all competitions): L-L-L-L-D

RB Leipzig vs Bochum Team News

RB Leipzig

Marcelo Sarrachi, Dani Olmo and Marcel Halstenberg will all sit out the game as they are presently recuperating from injuries.

Injured: Marcelo Sarrachi, Dani Olmo, Marcel Halstenberg

Suspended: None

Bochum

Cristian Gamboa, Luis Hartwig, Tom Weilandt, Maxim Leitsch and Simon Zoller are all presently recuperating from injuries and will miss the game.

Injured: Cristian Gamboa, Luis Hartwig, Tom Weilandt, Maxim Leitsch, Simon Zoller

Suspended: None

RB Leipzig vs Bochum Predicted XI

RB Leipzig Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Peter Gulacsi; Nordi Mukiele, Willi Orban, Mohamed Simakan, Josko Gvardiol; Tyler Adams, Amadou Haidara; Christopher Nkunku, Emil Forsberg, Dominik Szoboszlai; Yusuf Poulsen

Bochum Predicted XI (4-3-2-1): Manuel Riemann; Danilo Soares, Armel Bella Kotchap, Vassilios Lampropoulos, Konstantinos Stafylidis; Robert Tesche, Anthony Losilla, Eduard Löwen; Gerrit Holtmann, Milos Pantovic; Sebastian Polter

RB Leipzig vs Bochum Prediction

RB Leipzig have struggled to get going in all competitions this season and will be looking to pick up a morale-boosting win on Saturday. They boast a significantly stronger crop of players and we predict they will put that to good use and claim all three points.

Prediction: RB Leipzig 3-0 Bochum

