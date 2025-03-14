RB Leipzig vs Borussia Dortmund Prediction and Betting Tips | 15th March 2025

The Bundesliga is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as Borussia Dortmund lock horns with an impressive RB Leipzig side in an important encounter at the Red Bull Arena Leipzig on Saturday. Both teams have failed to meet expectations so far this season and will want to win this game.

RB Leipzig vs Borussia Dortmund Preview

Borussia Dortmund are currently in 10th place in the Bundesliga standings and have struggled in the competition so far this season. The Ruhr Valley outfit defeated Lille by a 3-2 margin on aggregate in the UEFA Champions League this season and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

RB Leipzig, on the other hand, are in sixth place in the league table at the moment and have not been at their best this year. The hosts were held to a disappointing 0-0 stalemate by SC Freiburg in their previous game and will need to take it up a notch this weekend.

RB Leipzig vs Borussia Dortmund Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Borussia Dortmund have a slight edge over RB Leipzig and have won nine out of the last 19 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to RB Leipzig's eight victories.

RB Leipzig have won six of their last eight matches against Borussia Dortmund in all competitions and have won each of their last four such games at home in a run dating back to 2021.

RB Leipzig have won only one of their last nine matches in the Bundesliga and have been winless in their last four games in the competition.

Borussia Dortmund have picked up only six points from their five matches under Niko Kovac in the Bundesliga so far - the worst start by any Borussia Dortmund manager in the history of the competition.

RB Leipzig vs Borussia Dortmund Prediction

Borussia Dortmund are in the midst of a shocking slump at the moment and will need to play out of their skins to restore their fortunes in the competition. The likes of Serhou Guirassy and Julian Brandt can be lethal on their day and will look to make their mark this weekend.

RB Leipzig are also in poor form at the moment and cannot afford to slip up yet again this weekend. Both teams have issues to resolve at the moment and could play out a draw on Saturday.

Prediction: RB Leipzig 1-1 Borussia Dortmund

RB Leipzig vs Borussia Dortmund Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - No

Tip 3: Borussia Dortmund to score first - Yes

